British Columbia author Gurpreet Singh explores the roots of Hindutva’s influence on Bollywood and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s trolling

A strange thing happened when a 34-year-old Bollywood star was found dead in her Mumbai home on June 14.

Police claimed that Shushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide due to mental health issues allegedly linked to nepotism in the film industry.

Suicide is an extremely complex event involving everything from brain biochemistry and family history to the desire to escape from oneself to the immediate circumstances of life. This at best makes any direct connection between suicide and a single event a silly race.

But in the case of Rajputs’ sad end, the storyline was set by the police, despite claims from his own family that it was triggered by a girlfriend who stole his money. And it unleashed internet trolls on those who would profit from nepotism in Bollywood.

Their main target was Kareena Kapoor Khan, an incredibly successful actress with a glorious 20-year career, who was married to a Muslim star, Saif Ali Khan.

Right-wing trolls have been ruthless in slandering Kapoor Khan, whose family played a central role in the development of India’s film industry before Partition in 1947.

This deeply upset British Columbia writer and Georgia Straight contributor Gurpreet Singh because he has long admired the work of Kapoor Khan. Moreover, he saw the insults directed at him as yet another symptom of the growing intolerance and illiberal mindset infecting Bollywood.

For him, it symbolized what was happening in India under the ruling Bharatjiya Janata party, which hopes to transform the country into a Hindu state.

But Singh did not stop at ranting against the ongoing war on secularism and freedom of religious expression in India. He decided to do something, to write a book,From Nazneen to Naina: 20 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood and what it means for India and the rest of the world. The 143-page account of her career was published by Ludhiana based by Chetna Parkashan.

In Agent Vinod, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays an Anglo-Pakistani spy opposite her husband, Saif Ali Khan, in the title role.

For fans of Bollywood and Kapoor Khan, there is an in-depth analysis of his films and performances. But it’s a Bollywood book with a twist: It also offers a tremendous amount of historical context behind the roles she’s played and demonstrates how the political pendulum has swung in Bollywood over the course of her career.

For example, his first film, Refugee, focused on the challenges faced by stateless Muslims in Bihari. It featured Kapoor Khan as Nazneen M. Ahmed, a Muslim in search of a homeland.

Nazneen parents had to leave the Indian state of Bihar when Muslim Pakistan was separated from Hindu-dominated India, as a result of which communal violence erupted, Singh writes. Hindu and Muslim fanatics fought pitched battles in the streets. The bloodshed had resulted in a massive population transfer.

Fundamentalists on both sides have murdered innocent Hindus and Muslims, causing anxiety among those who have found no other way to save themselves than to leave their homes and migrate elsewhere.

However, Singh adds in the book, the liberation of Bangladesh forced them to flee for the second time for cultural reasons and discrimination against Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Bangladesh was separated from Pakistan mainly because of the persecution of Bengali Muslims who were forced to adopt Urdu and not Bengali as their language by the rulers of the theocratic Islamic republic, Singh continues. As Bihari Muslims identified with Urdu and not Bengali, their loyalty was questioned by many Bangladeshis who forced them to migrate again.

This contextualization of the real story helps explain how the character of the Naznese parents ended up falling into the trap of human traffickers. Singh also points out that Refugee was made while India was ruled by a BJP-led coalition under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which had a love-hate relationship with Pakistan.

Nazneen gives birth to a baby, becoming a symbol of peace between warring nations, according to Singh.

On hearing the news, [the parents] congratulate each other and wonder which country the baby belongs to, Singh notes. They both agree that he should grow up as a global citizen of a nation without borders.

From Nazneen to Naina also devotes great attention to Agent Vinod, a 2012 thriller starring her husband. The theme was unity again, with Kapoor Khan playing a British-Pakistani spy facing her husband, an Indian spy.

Singh writes that this film had an important theme of how the two countries should unite and fight against those involved in global terrorism and the arms industry.

In another film by Kapoor Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, she plays a Hindu woman who helps a Pakistani Muslim girl separated from her mother on a railway platform. It also carried a positive Indo-Pak message so naturally that religious fanatics on both sides of the border called for the film to be banned.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke out in 2018 against Hindu extremists using rape as a weapon against an eight-year-old Muslim girl. Kareena Kapoor Khan

In 2018, trolls supporting the BJP were once again enraged after Kapoor Khan posted a photo of herself calling for justice over the rape and murder of eight-year-old Muslim girl, Asifa Bano, by Hindu fanatics in Kathua. At that time, writes Singh, Kapoor Khan was called an apologist for Muslims.

But Singh points out that Kapoor Khan was not intimidated. She continued to speak out on various other issues unlike so many other Bollywood A-listers. Examples include his public comments on the Black Lives Matter movement and the police murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

Not only that, she spoke out against racism and bigotry in India against Muslims and the so-called Untouchables, Singh writes. She also made a statement against the murder of the father and son by police in Tamil Nadu and made repeated appeals to help artisans and migrant workers suffering from the lockdown.

The nepotism controversy is just the latest in a series of fabricated episodes intended to tarnish Kapoor Khan. This carries a double sting because her husband, another big star, is the son of famous Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore.

The reality, as Singh reports, is that couples’ ancestors were leaders in the fight against British colonial rule. Kapoor Khan’s great-grandfather and family patriarch Prithviraj Kapoor inspired young people to participate in the independence movement through his plays.

Saif Ali Khan’s mother is the great-niece of Nobel Prize winning author and poet Rabindranath Tagore, who denounced the British Raj and called for Indian independence.

Singh is clearly disgusted that those now attacking Kapoor Khan are supporting a party that traces his lineage to a fascist movement that did not participate in the Quit India movement aimed at securing independence.

Among those who accuse Kareena of nepotism today are right-wing trolls and commentators, who continue to talk about her marriage to a Muslim and leave no opportunity to label her and her husband as Pakistani agents. , writes Singh.

Singh rightly points out that there is no way Kapoor Khan could have thrived this long in Bollywood simply because of nepotism. Yet another female star, Kangana Ranault, has no qualms about approaching the subject in inflammatory language that no doubt delights the leadership of the BJP.

The reality is, if actors don’t connect with audiences, they aren’t making box office revenue. As proof, there is the somewhat eventful acting career of Abhishek Bachchan, who is the only son of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Another example is Kapoor Khan’s own father, Randhir Kapoor, who never managed to match the professional success of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, or his uncle, Rishi Kapoor, or his sister, Karisma Kapoor, or his cousin, Ranbir Kapoor.

In writing From Nazneen to Naina, Singh not only shed light on a film beloved by Bollywood stars, but also raised awareness of the impact of growing religious communalism on one of India’s defining characteristics: its Bollywood film industry. .

The pernicious influence of Hindutva ideology on films coming out of Mumbai is becoming more and more apparent and this is something Singh has been tracking down for some time in his articles on Straight.com.

Who knew that writing about Bollywood would become the job of a seasoned political journalist? Unfortunately, it has become a necessity in India led by Narendra Modi.

Following