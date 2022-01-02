Entertainment
Elementary Odem ready to enter the New Year on a high note | Entertainment and society
On behalf of the staff of Odem Elementary School, I wish you all happy holidays!
As always, we continue to move forward in a productive partnership with you to ensure that our students can reach their full potential. We recognize that to be successful in school, our children need the support of home and school.
We know that a strong partnership with you will make a big difference in the education of your child. As partners, we share responsibility for our children’s success and want you to know that we will do our best to meet our responsibilities. We ask you to guide and support your child’s learning by ensuring that they:
1) Go to school everyday and arrive on time, ready for the learning experience of the day
2) Complete all homework given by teachers
3) Read daily to develop a love for reading and to improve literacy skills
4) Sharing school experiences with you so that you are aware of his school life
5) Notifies you if he needs additional support in an area or topic
6) Knows you expect him to do well in school and go to college
As we continue to maintain and enforce safety protocols for the well-being of our students and staff, we always encourage parent involvement by providing parents with the opportunity to become involved in the education of their children.
We had great parent participation at the parent / teacher conferences in October. Our family literacy evening drew a lot of people. Next spring we will be having a family math and science evening and we can’t wait to see the parents / guardians there.
Odem elementary and middle schools come together to organize these great events for our families in the community. Teachers and staff create activities that students and parents can work on that focus on reading, math or science. This year, teachers have found ways to model activities, and students can use their pre-made activity materials to work with parents at home.
Our teachers have done an amazing job creating engaging and resourceful activities that can help create learning opportunities at home.
Our music department has organized evening performances for designated grade levels. The second graders sang holiday songs and played a variety of musical instruments in front of a large crowd of families this month.
In February, our first graders will put on a great show for their parents / guardians while singing songs in different languages to commemorate music from all over the world. In April, it will be the turn of kindergartens to shine in the spotlight by taking the stage.
We have some great things going on at Odem Elementary. Our campus always integrates Reading Eggs and Math Seeds into the acquisition of students’ day-to-day skills. Reading Eggs makes learning to read interesting and engaging for students through great online reading games and activities. Math Seeds teaches students the basic math and problem-solving skills needed to become good mathematicians with fun and highly interactive lessons. It combines highly structured math lessons with fun motivational elements that keep students engaged.
The advantage of both programs is that students can use them at school and at home on a computer or tablet.
The wonderful staff at OES and I feel privileged to be a part of this school family. We thank you for your support and wish everyone a Happy New Year.
