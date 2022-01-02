Lamar Jackson again in Ravens vs. Rams





Lamar Jackson (ankle) will miss his third straight game on Sunday, which means Tyler Huntley will start quarterback in a must-see game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. Jackson is inactive after missing practice Thursday and Friday, and limped noticeably during his limited attendance on Wednesday. The Baltimore franchise quarterback has not played since his injury on December 12, and Huntley will make his third start of the season after being sidelined last weekend from the Reserve / COVID-19 roster. Huntley returned to training on Thursday and took on the first team reps, and he’s played well every time he’s been called up this season, in a win over the Chicago Bears and in narrow losses against Cleveland and Green Bay. As the Ravens (8-7) battle to advance to the playoffs, Huntley said the size of Sunday’s game would not affect his performance. “I’m treating it like one more week. We just have to get a win, and that’s the goal every week,” Huntley said. Huntley will have the advantage of pitching Baltimore’s top wide receiver as Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is active after missing practice Thursday and Friday due to illness. Brown is just 47 yards off his first 1,000-yard season and can join tight end Mark Andrews, who has already reached that plateau, as Baltimore’s first pair of 1,000-yard receivers since Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander in 1996. Two other key offensive players who were questionable to play are active: wide receiver / returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee). Three-time Pro Bowler, Ricard’s presence as a versatile tackle after a three-game absence is hugely important to Baltimore’s ongoing offense. Duvernay, who was named to the Pro Bowl as a returner, is back in the lineup after a one-game absence to deal with the kickoff and punt return. Outside linebacker Rooke Odafe Oweh (foot) is inactive and his five sacks are second on the team. He would have been a key element in putting pressure on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has struggled this season under duress. Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson are the active outside linebackers, and Malik Harrison is also active and can switch to the outside linebacker if needed. Veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee is inactive. With Duvernay back in the wide receiver rotation, wide receiver James Near II is inactive after making seven catches for 76 yards at Cincinnati last week. Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs) and offensive lineman Ben Powers (foot), who were ruled out on Friday, are also inactive for Baltimore, as is wide receiver Miles Boykin. Josh Johnson is active as Huntley’s replacement as quarterback. For the Rams, running back Cam Akers, who has been sidelined by an Achilles tendon injury all year, is inactive despite training all week. Also inactive are safety JuJu Hughes, outside linebackers Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

