Here are 10 of the best acting transformations of all time

The careers of Hollywood stars are full of physical demands and challenges. Sometimes it is not enough to be talented, as some roles may require the actor to have a certain appearance. In fact, without a doubt, one of the most difficult tests an actor can go through is playing a role that requires them to undergo significant physical changes. During the history of cinema, several actors have radically altered their physical appearance in order to play certain roles. Whether it’s changing their weight, hairstyle, or using makeup and prosthetics, many have achieved their goal of becoming unrecognizable onscreen.

It happened to Tom Hanks, who lost a lot of weight for his role in Castaway, and most recently Lady Gaga, who changed her hair style and color to Gucci House. Many of them got memorable roles, but these did not remain without consequences: being exposed to such rapid weight changes is detrimental to their health. Many have also been exposed to hair and even vision problems due to prosthetics, contact lenses, and modifications required for certain roles.

Aside from the controversies surrounding this question, there are truly some actors out there who have amazed us with their roles, so here are ten of the best actor transformations of all time.

ten Jim Carrey (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)





The 2000 film directed by Ron Howard and based on the story of Dr. Seuss is considered a Christmas classic. In How the Grinch stole ChristmasJim Carrey plays the Grinch, a bitter and grumpy character whose dream is to end Christmas once and for all. What very few people know is that this Oscar-winning film for best makeup and hairstyle almost failed. In the first makeup test, the team took eight and a half hours to transform Carrey into his character, and he was wearing so many layers of makeup, prosthetics and clothing that the actor felt like he was buried alive. . He was so frustrated he wanted to quit, so the production team hired a torture specialist teach the actor distraction techniques so that he can endure the process. Eventually the training paid off: Jim Carrey managed to undergo the transformation over a hundred times during filming.





9 Brad Pitt (The Curious Benjamin Button)





This 2008 film tells the story of Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt), a man born with the body of a 90-year-old who gets younger as he gets older. It was inspired by the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald and was directed by David Fincher. What is curious about this film is that it is made with excellent special effects: indeed, the first fifty minutes of the film The Head of Benjamin Button are animated in CGI. Brad Pitt insisted on playing the character throughout filming and at all stages of his life, which is why in the older stages the production used special effects to bring him to life as a realistic character. Of course, the whole movie was not computer animated; makeup and hair extensions were also used to recreate the different phases of Benjamin’s life. Ultimately, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button has won numerous nominations and won over 25 awards, including the Oscar for Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup and Hairstyle.





8 Robin Williams (Mrs. Doubtfire)





Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) is truly what his kids would consider a wonderful father, but his wife is fed up with him acting like a kid. After a divorce and the loss of custody of his three children, Daniel decides to dress up as an old lady and work as a nanny with his ex-wife in order to spend more time with them. This new role not only allows him to share time with the children, but also makes him a better father.

Mrs. Doubtfire was released in 1993 and was directed by Chris Columbus. To play the nanny, Robbie Williams had to endure four and a half hours of makeup and hair styling each day of filming that the crew worked their magic on, but they were successful: the film was a success and the following year was won the Oscar. for the best makeup and hairstyle.





seven Nicole Kidman (The Hours)





Hours is a 2002 dramatic film directed by Stephen Daldry and based on the novel by Michael Cunningham, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1999. In it we follow the stories of three women from different eras and generations, whose lives are linked through the Virginia Woolf’s novel, Mrs Dalloway. Nicole Kidman played Virginia Woolf in 1923, while also writing Ms. Dalloway. Julianne Moore is an unhappy wife who reads the book in 1951, and Meryl Streep plays a New York publisher, a modern Mrs. Dalloway who deals with a writer friend, with whom she had an affair in her youth, to a advanced stage of AIDS and decided to throw a party for him. In this film, Kidman wore a prosthetic nose to play the writer Virgina Woolf, for which she received the Oscar for Best Actress.





6 Tom Cruise (Tropic Thunder)





A team of actors are making a film about the Vietnam War. The director, unable to control them on set, decides to abandon them in the middle of the jungle and record them with automatic cameras. Therefore, the performers must survive the real danger by calling on their acting skills.

Thunder in the tropics is a 2008 parody made by and starring Ben Stiller, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jack Black. Tom Cruise played Les Grossmans, a Hollywood shark who refused to be trampled even by the rebels who kidnapped his film’s cast. The actor amazed the audience with this memorable and histrionic character, whose appearance and dance were suggested by himself for fun during the filming, and consisted of a bald head, several extra pounds , abundant body hair and even oversized prosthetic hands. .

5 Charlize Theron (Monster)





Monster is a gripping and touching 2003 thriller based on the real-life story of Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute executed in the fall of 2002 in Florida after being convicted of the murder of six men. Although Wuornos confessed to all six murders, including the murder of a police officer, she claimed to have killed only in self-defense, resisting violent attacks while working as a prostitute.

In the film directed by Patty Jenkins, Aileen is played by Charlize Theron in one of her most impressive acting transformations. To play the character, the actress felt that she had to have a surrender relationship with her body, so she put on more than forty kilograms and stopped taking care of her appearance. At the same time, she had her hair dyed and had dental prostheses. At the Oscars the year after the premiere, Charlize won her first Oscar for Best Actress.





4 Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club)





This 2013 biopic features a stellar cast led by Matthew McConaughey joined by Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner, and Steve Zahn. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, Dallas Buyers Club is based on the life of Ron Woodroof (McConaughey), an electrician and trade cowboy who was diagnosed with HIV. With a life expectancy of only 30 days, Ron is sent home with the sole help of a highly toxic drug. Faced with this situation, the man decides to go to Mexico and engage in the smuggling of a drug not approved by American agencies. Soon his popularity grew, and many other sick people came to ask for help.

Ron was one of the great roles in Matthew McConaughey’s career, where he not only had to lose weight significantly, but also showed a variety of nuances as an actor. His transformation and his commitment to the film (for which Jared Leto also had to undergo a transformation) paid off: critics gave him their approval and in 2014 he won the Oscar for best actor.

3 Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose)





Marion Cotillard puts herself in the shoes of Edith Piaf in this autobiographical film on the legendary French singer who follows her childhood, her hits, her passions and her highlights. Life in pink was directed by Olivier Dahan, and Cotillard had to completely shave his eyebrows and part of the hairline in order to completely resemble the singer, in addition to perfecting his singing technique with extended singing lessons and working on his accent. This role earned her four Best Actress awards in 2008, including an Oscar. The film was well received by critics and has also won numerous awards.

2 Robert De Niro (Raging Bull)





Angry bull is a 1980 film directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the book Raging bull: my story by boxer Jake La Motta. He was nominated for 8 Oscars and won two, Best Editing and Best Actor for Robert De Niro. In the film, the actor plays the role of Jake La Motta, a young boxer who trains hard under the guidance of his brother and manager Joey in order to fulfill his dream of becoming a champion. However, Jake himself is very violent and paranoid, expressing his aggressiveness both in and out of the ring, and when he finally succeeds his life turns into a nightmare. On the one hand, his marriage worsens due to his constant nightly outings with other women, and on the other hand, the mob is pressuring him to settle fights.

De Niro was the first actor to achieve such an impressive transformation: he went from heavy training to achieve boxer form to weighing 65 pounds in a matter of weeks to play as Jake La Motta as an adult in overweight.

1 Christian Bale (Vice)





This actor is one of Hollywood’s biggest chameleons. Among his most significant transformations is the role of Dick Cheney in Vice, a 2018 film that explores the true story of how Cheney, a low-key Washington bureaucrat, ended up becoming the most powerful man in the world as Vice President of the United States under the administration of George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell), with repercussions on his country and the rest of the world. To become the former director of Adam McKay’s film, the actor shaved his head, put on 40 pounds, and learned the moves and gestures of the politician. That, coupled with an excellent makeup and hair team, earned him the Oscar for Best Actor in 2019, among other accolades.





