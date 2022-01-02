Virgin River & More Shows You May Have Missed On Netflix | Entertainment





Bridgerton and Squid game is making big impressions in 2021 (and rightfully so), but be sure to catch these series, which may not have made the headlines, but are just as worth watching. Virgin river Here are the second chances! On this TV equivalent of Comfort Food, nurse Melinda Mel Monroe (Alexandra breckenridge) moved to the small town of Virgin River after losing her husband. She wins thorny new boss Doc Mullins (Tim matheson), sails in love with bar owner and Navy veterinarian Jack Sheridan (Martin henderson, top left, with Breckenridge) and befriended people whose issues run deeper and darker than she thought. A little soap, a lot of hope. 13 seasons available The man with chestnuts Every moment of this Nordic noir thriller is filled with bizarre intrigue as Detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and her partner Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Flsgaard) investigate the grisly murders of women whose killer left hand-made figurines from chestnuts. To complicate their case: the fingerprints of another one murder victim, seemingly unrelated to these crimes, can be found on the little dolls. Season 1 available Sweet tooth Years after a virus wiped out much of humanity, a young human-animal hybrid named Gus (Christian Convery) sets out to find his mother in this magical adaptation of the DC Comics series. The startling show is filled with dazzling effects, deeply emotional performances, and a host of lovable allies who meet Gus along the way. A hero’s journey has never been so, well, sweet. Season 1 available The vanquished Spies, ex-Nazis and vicious criminal gangs plague Allied-occupied post-WWII Berlin, the scene of this tense drama. The series opens as Brooklyn’s haunted sleuth Max McLaughlin (taylor kitsch) arrives to help organize the motley police force, led by German policewoman Elsie Garten (Nina Hoss). But Max has a secret personal mission: to find his brother AWOL, Soldier Moritz (Logan Marshall-Green). Season 1 available I think you should go with Tim Robinson Incredibly awkward and unabashedly original, this series of comedy sketches from the old Saturday Night Live screenwriter and actor Tim robinson is a crazy buffet of surrealist sketches (child bodybuilders ?!) that are as hilarious as they are difficult to explain. You just have to sit down and soak up the weirdness to understand why we couldn’t Let this one off the list. 12 seasons available

