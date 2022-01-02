Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate New Years in their pajamas at the London house, he asks how beautiful she is. See the pictures | Bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor and his businessman husband Anand Ahuja threw a glamorous yet still cozy New Years party at their London home. The couple took to Instagram to share photos of the same.

While Sonam shared a bunch of photos of them in glamorous outfits and their house decorated for the celebrations, Anand opted to share photos of Sonam in a silk dress. While she first wore a black flowing dress for the party, it later changed into a copper colored silk outfit. She always wore her diamond earrings and high heels over her comfy outfit.

Anand, too, turned into something more laid back after clicking through his photos in a black outfit that matched Sonam’s. He was wearing a black T-shirt and a shirt over it.

Sharing the photos, Anand wrote: In 2020 and 2021, travel restrictions made it hard for all of us to see as a family. In 2022, I hope and can’t wait to make up for this lost time with lots of time with my family and friends. I wish everyone a New Year filled with growth, love and laughter. CC @sonamkapoor @ase_msb #EverydayPhenomenal. PS how beautiful @sonamkapoor! PPS yes, you’re right, we’ve had a momentary change of outfit.

Sonam previously shared a bunch of photos from the party on his Instagram page. They showed her posing with Anand and also some pictures of her fully decorated dining table for guests. Candles were lit and golden plates were laid out for the guests.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, Happy New Year to the love of my life. He’s not just #everyphenomenalday, he’s everyphenomenal year and the person I want to spend every new year with. I wish you all good health, happiness and fulfillment in 2022.

Sonam and Anand have been living in London for some time now. She recently shared a bunch of photos from their home while doing a photoshoot for Architectural Digest.