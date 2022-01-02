January 2022: Kaun Banegi Shikharwati in Gehraiyaan; Big releases on the OTT this month





In recent years, there has been a massive increase in the number of viewers of OTT platforms. After all, the COVID 19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way we have entertainment. With cinemas closed for months at a time and people locked in their respective homes, digital media was the only means of entertainment we had. Interestingly, the OTT platform has grown tremendously over the years and has offered some of the most promising content that has made us want more. And while we warmly welcome the year 2022 and hope that it will be better than the last two years, the digital platform offers more interesting films and series. So, today we bring you a list of Bollywood TV Shows and Movies that you can watch on OTT platforms in the month of January, their release date and where to watch them. Looked: Kaun Banegi Shikharwati A dramatic comedy set within the modern family, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati features an impressive star cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta and Kritika Kamra topping the list. Led by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. According to the trailer, Kaun Banegi, the web series will give you a glimpse into the lives of princesses with a not-so-royal lifestyle. Release date: January 7 Where to watch: Wed5 Campus diaries Starring Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani, among others, Campus Diaries is created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav. The college drama revolves around five students from Excel University and will make you nostalgic for your college days. Release date: January 7 Where to watch: MX player Ranjih Hi Sahi Directed by Pushdeep Bhardwaj, Ranjish Hi Sahi stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul in the lead roles and is set in 1970s Bollywood. The web series is funded by Mukhesh Bhatt and Jio Studios and will revolve around of a director in difficulty, his wife and a diva. Release date: January 13 Where to watch: Voot Human Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the medical thriller stars Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas and Kriti Kulhari as the lead. The human will be seen giving a glimpse of the dark side of the world of pharmaceutical business and medical scams. Release date: January 14th Where to watch: Hotstar Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Created by Sidharth Sengupta, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh in key roles. It’s a crime thriller that should leave you on the edge of your seats. Release date: January 14th Where to watch: Netflix Gehriyaan Led by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan will feature Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. The film will revolve around modern relationships and mark Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant’s first collaboration together. Release date: 25 january Where to watch: Amazon prime

