How a Hollywood actor promoted an Idaho company





Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. He recently told the world that he would not be running for governor of Texas. When he’s not getting into politics or cheering on his valued Texas Longhorns football team, the Oscar-winning actor is helping small businesses recover from the challenges of the pandemic. Believe it or not, McConaughey is involved in a video series titled Grit & Greenlights, a video platform showcasing the work of small businesses across the country. Idaho State Newspaper reports that McConaughey interviewed a local representative for Rupert Omega roof. According to the company’s website, “They have a team of experienced roofers who know the ins and outs of any type or style of roofing. With an honest inspection, we’ll help you determine what you need for your property.” Omega Roofing was featured in two YouTube videos featuring Zachary Sayles, which are included in this article. The first is a lesson most entrepreneurs share when they explain their passion for working for themselves. The video is titled “Betting on Yourself”. Sayles tells McConaughey in the video how it all started. “I knew I had always believed in roofing. It’s something everyone needs.” He continues to reveal that his father was a roofer and that he worked in the company all his life. A company in Utah taught him and his partner Dylan Winmill how to sell roofing. Unfortunately, when Covid hit, the roofing company wanted them to move to Utah. The duo both had new babies on the way and didn’t want to uproot their families. They decided to work for themselves, telling McConaughey, “Let’s quit smoking, leave our stuff and start our own business. And decided to bet on ourselves; our children were the catapult for it. Omega’s business has exploded since the two worked for themselves. The company is committed to helping members of its community. They recently partnered with a local church, putting a new home for a woman in need. Their slogan is to treat everyone’s home as if it was their parent’s home. With a slogan like this, the sky is the limit for Omega Roofing. Matthew McConaughey’s famous movie roles A look at Matthew McConaughey’s most memorable roles in film and television. 10 celebrities you’re most likely to meet in Idaho carbongallery id = “61c107e82a6cbd3e30fc3401”]

