James Bond Star Daniel Craig Gets UK Honor For Real-Life Spies, Twitter Calls Ridiculous | Hollywood





Daniel Craig, the actor who plays the fictional spy James Bond in the films, has been named a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in the UK’s annual New Year’s Honors list . The honor, usually bestowed on real-life spies and diplomats, is also bestowed on author Ian Flemings 007’s fictional character in his books. Daniel, originally from Chester, England, has been recognized for his services to film and theater. The 53-year-old actor’s CMG arrives shortly after the release of No Time To Die, which last saw him play the famous spy. The film became one of the highest grossing films at the box office in 2021. In September, he was also made honorary commander of the British Royal Navy, the same rank held by Bond in the films. However, this honor was not well appreciated by some people, who called it ridiculous. On Twitter, one fan complained that it was all a bloody joke and made it even more of a bloody joke. Another asked if the authorities confused fact and fiction. Others were more sympathetic to the idea, applauding the powers that be for their sense of humor. Daniel Craig is honored for playing James Bond! Isn’t it his job, to act and get paid a very large amount of money to do it! These honors must be abolished or reformed. – NHS #JohnsonOut #FBPE #NUFC (@TheLittleWaster) January 1, 2022 OK, I love that they gave Daniel Craig the CMG (the standard honor for MI6 guys and so on) rather than a normal acting honor. – Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 1, 2022 The CMG Order of Chivalry was founded in 1818 and its holders are appointed by the monarch and holders can wear it suspended from a ribbon around their necks on formal occasions. It is usually awarded to diplomats or to those performing extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country, including spies. Queen Elizabeth II had met Daniel while filming a surprise segment for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics at Buckingham Palace, in which Bond escorted the 95-year-old monarch. Read also : Daniel Craig has “made a deal” with the producers of James Bond to kill the character Bond film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson were also named in the New Year’s Honors List, released on Friday, for their contributions to film and drama, both being named Commanders of the Order of the Empire. British (CBE). (With PTI inputs)

