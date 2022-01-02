Summit Daily News appoints Nicole Miller as new editor

Nicole Miller will take over as Editor of the Summit Daily News after serving as Editor-in-Chief since May 2019.

Liz Copan / Daily Summit News Archive

Nicole Miller has been appointed Editor of Summit Daily News after serving as Newspaper Editor in May 2019. She will continue to oversee the News Division as Editor-in-Chief, and Summit Daily is actively seeking to hire a News Editor. chief.

Miller rose through the ranks of local Colorado news, beginning her career as an editor with Steamboat Pilot & Today, where she became page designer, copy bureau chief and associate editor. Miller first worked at Steamboat with former Summit Daily editor Meg Boyer, who died on December 25, 2021, after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Having worked intermittently with Boyer for 15 years, returning to the editor role soon after his death was bittersweet for Miller.

There’s no question it’s bittersweet for me, Miller said. I’m so sad we’ve lost Meg and not having her leadership in our newsroom, and I just know I’m going to have some really big shoes to fill.

Those who worked with Miller are confident that she will carry on Boyer’s spirit and passion for local journalism as the head of Summit Daily.

Meg really took Nicole under her wing in her role as editor of the Summit Daily, said Sam Johnston, former editor of the Aspen Times. I think for Meg, being able to watch someone she thought was so talented and able to climb the ranks and then be able to really stand up for her to take on Meg’s job, that was really special for Meg. It was like coming full circle for her.

Johnston, who also helped support the Summit Daily, said Boyer believed Miller had done all she could to put herself in a position to be successful as a publisher.

She would have a huge smile on her face to see it from start to finish, Johnston said. She was able to work with Nicole, help mentor Nicole, take Nicole under her wing and ultimately do what Meg has done best, which is to raise people to their best, and I think that’s where Nicole is now.

When Boyer took a leave of absence and then retired in September 2021, Johnston said Miller had stepped up and taken responsibility for paper operations in every way he could.

It was really fun to see Nicole come naturally into this role to support Meg, and I think that’s also what really helped Meg say she’s ready to do it, Johnston said.

Scott Stanford, who oversees the Colorado and Utah divisions of Swift Communications under the new company owner, also previously worked with Miller at Steamboat and said she was extremely hardworking and determined to grow professionally. He also said Boyers’ confidence in her made him support Miller as an editor.

Nicole’s been basically in a leadership role in Summit County since Meg had to step down, and I think she’s done a terrific job, and I think she’ll do just fine, Stanford said. What I learned about leadership from Meg Boyer is about hiring the right people and then giving them the opportunity to put their talents to use.

Stanford said the best part of his career has been watching people he works with, like Miller, become stars in the news industry.

There’s nothing Nicole can’t do, Stanford says. “Now she’s really going to lead a whole bunch of people and nurture those leadership skills, and that’s a great opportunity for her.

Miller said she looks forward to hearing more about all of the Summit Dailys activity in her new role. Miller said that Boyer’s passion for community journalism and love for her community are the two most important characteristics of a publisher that she hopes to continue.

When I was talking to Meg, one of the things she told me that really interested me in the job was just that she felt she could have a bigger impact on community journalism as a publisher and helping fund and support community journalism, Miller mentioned. That’s what really got me interested in this role.

The Summit Daily News has seen a number of other staff changes in recent months, with several reporters moving to the Front Range. Former sports editor Antonio Olivero is associate opinion editor at The Gazette, former associate editor Sawyer DArgonne is mission editor at Denver7 and former editor of digital engagement Taylor Sienkiewicz is Head of Digital Marketing at Active Interest Media.

Summit Daily Advertising Director Eric Groves has also been appointed Regional Advertising Director for the Summit, Granby and Steamboat newspapers.

The Summit Daily Newsroom is hiring a reporter, digital editor, and editor. For more information or to apply, email [email protected]