The Writers of No Way Home ‘on’ Loki ‘Connections

Spider-Man: No Path Home screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna discussed how the film connects to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki.

Now that Spider-Man: No Path Home came out, fans dissected how it fits into the other Marvel projects that have both been released and are on their way to theaters. The Spider-Man trio is already known to feed directly Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which debuted in its first trailer as a post-credits scene from Spidey’s movie.

Talk with The Envelope, Chris McKenna discussed how the Spider-Man movie ties in with both Loki and the sequel to Doctor Strange, two multiverse-focused projects. As the production of the Spidey Threequel evolved, its relationship with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“When we started telling the story and even writing the screenplay, we followed Doctor Strange 2 in the timeline. So during pre-production, things were pushed and changed. We were supposed to start filming in July 2020 and it turned into November 2020, our release date was pushed back from July 2021 to December 2021, there was a lot of stuff that went wrong. “We were originally writing this where Strange was going to be involved, but that was after the events of Doctor Strange 2, and so where is it, where is its head, and so it’s something that we were playing. And now he seems more like, ‘Oh, he’s actually interested in pursuing the multiverse as a concept.’ “

Co-writer Erik Sommers then went on to explain how the season finale of Loki, who saw the multiverse open, was not expected next Spider-Man: No Path Home. However, the events of the Loki got to work in favor of the Spidey team and, in turn, the public.

“We were already on this path when this Loki the finale happened. We all felt like it really helps. This is great because it shows that there are issues in the multiverse.

Chris McKenna then revealed he didn’t know if Doctor Strange had cast the spell. Spider-Man: No Path Home aligns with the multiverse that opens into the Loki final. Fans have insisted that this is the case, but it seems unclear at this point whether the Loki events fuel the Spidey threequel.

“That certain things that were happening in Loki line up in terms of the timeline explosion and is that at the same time Doctor Strange casts the spell, I don’t know. There are, I’m sure, Marvel talking points on this. But we were aware of a lot of different things going on, and could we take a look at how it would be affected by this thing, but ultimately we had our own giant bear to struggle with.

Here’s the synopsis for Marvel Studios Spider-Man No Way Home:

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he cares about most. . When he calls on Doctor Stranges to restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the multiverse as well.

Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Marvels No way home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, JB Smoove, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Hardy.

Spider-Man: No Path Home is now play in theaters.

