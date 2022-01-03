Teach children through poetry with ‘Tiger, Tiger’





Tiger, Tiger, Burning! Anthologist: Fionna Waters Illustrator: Britta Teckentrup Snooping Crow, $ 40; 7 years and over Tiger, Tiger, Burning! An animal poem for every day of the year has an explicit title. This collection covers dogs, cats, mice and horses, as well as wolves, monkeys, lions and eagles. It also includes fleas, snails, guppies and the platypus. The range of subjects is as varied as the animal kingdom itself. Here is today’s poem, January 2. It’s called The Cub, by Russell Hannah. said the little one to his mother, Am I a polar bear? Of course you are, she replied. Here is your father standing there We all live in the arctic, In the midst of ice and snow, And, if you weren’t a polar bear, I’ll be the first to know. He said, could I be an aardvark A fox or a kangaroo? Or maybe I’m a gorilla A shaggy dog ​​or wildebeest. Stop asking stupid questions, son, You are a bear as you have been told. Well if I’m a polar bear, he said. Why am I so cold? The forms of the poems range from free verse to haiku, and the tone varies from silly to solemn. The work of art, by Britta Teckentrup, is as alive as the poems themselves. In the introduction to this anthology, editor Louise Bolongaro writes, Picture books bring solace or solace or sometimes just good old fashioned entertainment, or maybe a combination of many things. A poem does all of this too. See how a small collection of words, carefully arranged, can say the same. Read this treasure blanket to cover one poem at a time for the next year, or dive into it over and over again. (Yes, there is a poem from February 29 called The Sheeps Confession by Elizabeth Jenkins.) Other options include using an index to find a favorite or familiar author (Judith Viorst, Ogden Nash, Robert Frost, Jack Prelutsky or Emily Dickinson) or referring to those who list poems by subject or by first line. Will young people find some of the vocabulary and forms difficult? Absolutely, but that will only encourage them to dig deeper, ask questions, and discover more of the wonder of words. For example, use the July 26 entry to explain the soliloquy. The title of EV Rieu’s play is Soliloquy of a Turtle Revisiting Lettuce Beds after an hour-long interval while standing in a bouquet of blue hollyhocks. It goes like this: We can’t get enough Of this delicious stuff. Brandy Hilboldt Allport writes Read All About It, a column of children’s book reviews for the Florida Times-Union. She can be contacted at [email protected]

