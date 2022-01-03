Iconic actress Betty White is in the spotlight in Hollywood. »Common thread





Betty White, the legendary actress, is in the spotlight in Hollywood. After the death of Betty White at the age of 99, Hollywood paid a moving tribute to the legendary Golden Girls star. The award-winning American actress died on New Years Eve, just under three weeks before her 100th birthday, Jan. 17. Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey were among those who paid tribute to him. Her Hollywood Walk of Fame star was surrounded by flowers and grieving fan memorabilia just days ago. White has had a breakthrough career in show business spanning eight decades, best known for her role as Rose on the 1980s hit sitcom The Golden Girls. She has appeared in a number of popular American sitcoms, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show and, most recently, Hot In Cleveland. She was a smart operator and one of the first women in entertainment to take control of their careers, though she was presented as a petite blonde or a sweet old lady. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who shares White’s birthday, said the icon “has broken down barriers” and will be missed by people around the world. “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country and made us all laugh,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the actress with the late Obamas dog Bo. “Barack and I join a growing number of people around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world. “I’m sure Bo can’t wait to see her in Heaven.” “Betty will live forever,” Dolly Parton said, “not only in this world, but in the world to come.” I will always love him, like all of us! “Betty White has brought smiles to generations of Americans,” tweeted US President Joe Biden. Talk Show Queen Oprah Winfrey thanked White for her life and work. Winfrey captioned a photo of the couple together, “celebrating 99 years of your love on the planet.” Betty White, thank you “. With her 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth, White was one of the first women to exercise creative control both in front of and behind the camera. She was born in Illinois and raised in Los Angeles, where she got her first television job in 1939. She was a regular on game shows and talk shows throughout the 1950s and 1960s. She was a regular on the Password game show. Allen Ludden, the show’s host, has become her third and final husband. Sue Ann Nivens, a character on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, was cast for her in 1973. “News from Brinkwire.”

