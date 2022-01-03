What will Governor of NJ Murphy do?

The surge in hospitalizations and COVID cases due to the highly contagious variant of omicron began to change the daily lives of many New Jerseyans in just a matter of weeks.

Thousands of students prepare to turn on their laptops on Monday the first day of school since winter break as several districts temporarily revive distance learning.

Buyers and others entering public places in some municipalities are now required to wear a face mask.

But unlikeNew York,Californiaand somewhere else, no statewide warrant returned to New Jersey in response to the latest wave.

Gov. Phil Murphy will address the wave of his weekly pandemic briefing on Monday afternoon, but it is not yet clear what action he will take, if any. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

COVID:NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy tested positive for COVID

New Jersey News:State to phase out diesel trucks for electric vehicles to fight pollution

Free Home COVID Test:The tests are available to residents of NJ by mail. Here’s how to get one.

COVID is beating New Jersey again. Hospitalizations quadrupled in one month, from 1,029 on December 1 to 4,280 on January 1. Intensive care admissions and ventilator use each tripled during this period to 595 and 298, respectively.

The problem is, we don’t see any signs of slackening, Murphy said on Friday during a visit to a federally-run test site in East Orange.

It was his first public appearance since returning from an eight-day vacation in Costa Rica during which the state’s COVID situation rapidly deteriorated. Hospitalizations have doubled in the past two weeks alone. Daily cases are at an all time high as hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents demanded to be tested before, during and after the holidays.

Among the most recent cases is the first lady Tammy Murphy, tested positive for the virus on Sunday but is asymptomatic. The governor has tested negative, but out of caution Monday’s briefing will be held at bay.

What will Murphy do?

Murphy repeatedly said for weeks that “all options are on the table,” but he didn’t say what those options might be.

Are these interior mask mandates? New vaccination requirements? Help from the National Guard?

It doesn’t look like Murphy will attempt to impose a lockdown again, as he did in the spring of 2020. He said on Friday he would leave it up to local school officials to decide whether to stay open, to go remotely or have a hybrid schedule.

Will Murphy increase his testing abilities? They were put to the test for weeks, with long queues at clinics, few rapid tests available on drugstore shelves, and longer wait times for results.

The best way to get this phase of the pandemic under control is through testing, Murphy said on Friday. When you get tested and know your COVID status, you can take the necessary steps and precautions to limit the spread.

Asked two weeks ago about New York’s relaunch of its statewide indoor mask tenure, Murphy was hesitant to take a step. “We believe that what we have in place is the present moment,” he said.

The virus has spread rapidly since then and is expected to do so for at least the next few weeks. Scientists predicted that the omicron could peak between mid-January and the end of January.

The state’s Department of Health forecast, however, underestimated the variant, which was discovered around Thanksgiving in Africa. On December 13, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said pandemic models showed a peak of 3,500 to 5,000 hospitalizations in mid-January. New Jersey is expected to surpass 5,000 in a matter of days at its current rate.

Those models now show a potential peak of 8,900 hospitalizations over the next two weeks, according to the New Jersey Hospital Association. It would be the highest on record, even during the worst month of the pandemic. In April 2020, daily hospitalizations peaked at just over 8,000.

About 70% of people hospitalized are not vaccinated, Persichilli said on Friday.

And she said only 45% of state residents eligible for a recall got one. She said anyone who attended a rally over the holidays should get tested.

The story continues after the graph

The outdoor and indoor mask warrants were lifted by Murphy in late May, at a time when major COVID measures were rapidly declining and the most contagious delta variant had yet to spread across the state.

A week later, Murphy lifted all capacity limits for indoor gatherings.

But soon after, COVID-related hospitalizations in New Jersey started to rise again, with the delta variant quickly becoming the dominant strain.

In June, Murphy gave school districts the power to determine whether to force students and teachers to wear masks for the next school year.

But as those numbers increased due to the unexpected push of the Delta variant, Murphyreinstated a statewide mask mandate for all schoolshis last major term.

The story continues after the graph

This article contains information from a pool report provided by NJ.com.

Scott Fallon has covered the COVID-19 pandemic since its onset in March 2020. To get unlimited access to the latest news regarding the pandemic’s impact on New Jersey, please register or activate your digital account today.

E-mail:[email protected]

Twitter:@newsfallon