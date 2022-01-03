Bollywood actress Sonali Kulkarni: We need to change the conversation about age-appropriate roles | Bollywood





MUMBAI Sonali Kulkarni is one of the actresses who on the one hand played the on-screen mother of Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and on the other hand played strong female roles in several films. and webcasts, including the recent ‘The Whistleblower’ ‘. In a conversation with IANS, the actress explains why the whole conversation around the roles of age-appropriate female and male actors needs to be changed, adding why each of her choices was unique. While the whole conversation about the age portrayal of female characters in Bollywood began after the release of “Badhaai Ho” in 2018, the trend for older actors to be pitted against much younger actresses continues. On the other hand, female superstars have found their way into female-centric films. Sonali played Hrithik’s onscreen mother in “Mission Kashmir” and Salman’s mother in “Bharat”; although Salman is 5 years older than Sonali. She also played Farhan Akhtar’s mother in the movie ‘Toofan’. Sharing his opinion on the matter, Sonali told IANS: “For me, every choice I made was for a reason. If I’m just talking about my first movie ‘Cheluvi’ in which I played a tree, yeah , not even a man or a woman but a tree, metaphorically it was because of the story, and director Girish sir. When I played the mother in ‘Mission Kashmir’ I looked in the graphic of the personage. “Yes, in the year 2000 I was a lot younger to play Hrithik’s mom, but a big part of the story had my journey as a mother of a young child and wife of Sanjay Dutt who played a policeman. So I didn’t limit or allow I had the opportunity to play such an interesting character, just because I had so few scenes in which the adult child was ultimately played by Hrithik. “ She went on to share, “It was the same with the movie ‘Bharat’ where I played Jackie Shroff’s wife. What happened during the score and how Janaki Devi’s character goes through so much was an important part. narrative. So for me, every choice I made had no formula behind it, it was the requirement of the narrative. I’m lucky that despite playing these characters on screen, I have never been stereotyped as I have also offered movies like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kia’ among many others. So I think the conversation about the mother role on screen and age-appropriate roles need to be changed. “ In the web series “The Whistleblower”, Sonali played the role of a reporter. She will also be seen in the new season of “Crackdown” and “Dharavi Bank” by Samit Kakkad. Asked about the cast of male superstars facing actresses much younger than themselves, Sonali said: “I think we tend to only highlight the three Khans of Bollywood – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan I say as they started playing on-screen characters that flaunted their gray hair, Saif Ali Khan is also a Khan and he made some wise choices and delivered some of the best performances and roles suited to it. age.” “We have to focus again on actors like him who are really very talented,” she concluded.

