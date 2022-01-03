Tourist magazine: Jamie Dornans’ best work to date?

The BBC has had a mixed festive period, meaning there has been some good (A very British scandal), wrong (Around the world in 80 days) and ugly (Ms. Browns Boys). It is therefore a relief to see the land flagship sailing in 2022 with a corker. The tourist (BBC One) is the return of Jamie Dornans’ blockbuster to its old one The fall favorite terrain, albeit under quite different circumstances.

At the start of the first episode, his unnamed character, The Man, with a sturdy face and broad shoulders, crosses the Australian outback in a battered old sedan. We don’t know who he is, where he is going or where he has been, only that he is Irish and needs the toilet. A gas station attendant asks him to sign for the key. People have already left with it. After the relieved Dornans character withdraws from the forecourt, a huge truck driven by another strange man, this one wearing cowboy boots, rises behind him and begins to hit him. The two vehicles duel off the road in the dust.

Shocking violence, an offbeat spirit and enigmatic men at gas stations, all in a vast and empty landscape. So far, so the Coen brothers. Its entertainment, of course, but is it original?

Fortunately, this new six-part drama, written by another group of brothers, Harry and Jack Williams, soon emerges as its own beast. After being hit by the truck, the man wakes up in the hospital with no idea who he is, what he was doing there, or why people seem to push him away. England drummers might sympathize.

The plot quickly develops throughout the opening episode, as The Man tries to figure out what is going on. There is a big mean bear, Billy (lafur Darri lafsson), on his tail, hissing in a creepy voice as he goes. Somewhere else is a man trapped in a barrel, linked to our hero, although we don’t know how. Police are intrigued, in the form of Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald), about her first real job after leaving traffic. She’s serious and awkward, with hints of deep tenacity. Then there is Luci (Shalom Brune-Franklin, better known from Course of action), a handsome stranger whom The Man meets in a restaurant moments before he explodes. The two women give memorable performances, balancing all of Ozzie’s blokishness.

In another production, these elements may appear rushed, but The tourist, directed by Chris Sweeney (and Daniel Nettheim for the last three episodes), knows how to play the quiet scenes alongside the crash and bang. Like all good westerns, it takes time to establish the geography, not just the desert but the dreary little towns that humans pass through as they piece together what happened. His fate does not strip him, or the script, of a sense of humor. Sipping a cold beer, he wonders if he will find out he was an alcoholic. Later, upon finding out he has amnesia, a man in a singlet exclaims: Dude, this is great. Not very Memento.

Despite the excellent supporting performance, inevitably The tourist depends on Dornan. Since the plot revolves around him not remembering anything, he gives his unnamed character a surprisingly vivid sense of inner life. In general, he’s a more interesting and frankly stranger actor than some people like me, for example, have attributed to him in the past. If we excuse him for this business with the whips and it would be rude to deny an actor such a satisfying trip to the bank, he’s building an enviable eclectic career for himself. In recent years he has hired A private war, Wild mountain thyme and the next one Belfast. The course is reminiscent of Robert Pattinson, another on this side of the Atlantic who took advantage of a blockbuster, in his case dusk, choosing interesting parts with suitable directors.

The tourist could be his best job yet. He takes advantage of a storyline that allows him to stretch his metaphorical muscles as well as the most literal, as abundant as they are. For a mysterious stranger, he is impressive roundness under his thick beard: relentless, stunned, cool, charming, scabrous and terrified depending on the situation. Whoever this tourist is, it will be fun to find out.