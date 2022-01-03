‘Black Adam’ character spin-offs for Dwayne Johnson DC film in development





Hiram Garcia, producer of Dwayne Johnson’s film Black adam has confirmed that character spin-offs are in development. After many years of development, Black adam will finally make his big screen debut in an upcoming DC Extended Universe film. Dwayne Johnson is set to bring the character to life for the first time in this live-action film, which will explore the origin of one of the most unique characters in DC Comics canon. Along with the introduction of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, the film will also include the Justice Society of America among other characters. Given the expansive nature of what the new DC film brings to the table, it’s no surprise to hear that several character spin-offs are in development by Dwayne Johnson’s production company Seven. Bucks Productions. According to producer Hiram Garcia, Black adam introduce characters who may have their own stories to tell. He tells Collider: “So obviously we’re introducing a lot of new characters here, and a lot of these characters are big fan favorites, so we’re working on some spinoffs that we can do for some of these characters right now. We are expanding all of this and we have very big ambitions for it. The priority is always to make sure that we launch this movie correctly, but we’ll always be ready when the time comes to be able to jump into those other movies and tell those stories when the fans want. It’ll be interesting to see who the top DC characters will be. Black Adam. Obviously, as the main character as well as one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, one can only imagine the on-screen presence that Dwayne Johnson will bring, but characters like Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) bring a lot of interest to the table. We’ll find out more once the film hits theaters this summer. In addition to Dwayne Johnson, DC Black adam stars Aldis Hodge in Hawkman, Noah Centineo in Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell in Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan in Doctor Fate. Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui are also on board in undisclosed roles. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing the film with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCos Scott Sheldon is executive producer. Black adamis slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. Stay tuned for all the latest news on the highly anticipated Dwayne Johnson DC Film, and be sure tosubscribeto the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original content. Source: Collider

