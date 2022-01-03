BBC Call the Midwife: Stephen McGann’s 3 famous actor brothers and his famous wife who created the series





Call the Midwife is one of the most popular BBC dramas of all time with a large and dedicated fan base. Since its release on our screens in 2012, the period drama has dealt with a number of contemporary themes, from miscarriage, to same-sex relationships and poverty. Given the success of the shows, fans are keen to learn more about the actors behind their favorite roles. READ MORE: Patrick Grants off-camera life of famous ex split after 8 years of being seen as a weird crush One of the main cast members is actor Stephen McGann, 58, who plays Dr. Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife. An interesting fact about Stephen is that he’s not the only famous face in his family – in fact, his three brothers, Paul, Mark, and Joe, are also well-known actors. Paul is known to have played the eighth incarnation of Doctor Who, Mark has appeared in a number of theatrical productions such as Blood Brothers, while Joe is known to have played Charlie Burrows in the television comedy The Upper Hand.





(Image: Karwai Tang / WireImage)

Write for the Daily mail in 2017, Stephen opened up about the rivalry of growing up in such a family. One minute we were a Liverpool family like any other flawed child trying to figure out who they were and what they weren’t, with all the petty arguments, competing affections, and contested statuses. The next minute we were the McGann brothers, a motley bunch of lookalike siblings caught in the public eye, the actor wrote.





(Image: Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage)

Stephen continued: Being at the bottom of the family pecking order hasn’t helped. I was the youngest of the McGann brothers. The weak. My siblings affectionately nicknamed me Bone because my tiny ribs were sticking out through my pale chest. Another fact about Stephens’ life off-camera is that he’s married to Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas, and the couple have a son together. Speaking of her husband, Heidi said Good Housekeeping : I live with Stephen McGann who plays Dr. Turner, because we’ve been married for 30 years, so he’s the character I know best offscreen.



Do you want to stay on top of the latest news, views, features and opinions from all over the city? MyLondon’s brilliant newsletter, The 12, is packed with all the latest news to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. You will receive 12 stories straight to your inbox at around 12 noon. It’s the perfect read for lunch. And what’s more, it’s FREE! The MyLondon team are telling stories of London to Londoners. Our journalists cover all the news you need – from city hall to your local streets, so you never miss a moment. Don’t waste time and sign up for The 12 newsletter here. The writer continued: Sometimes it’s a little hard to tell where Stephen McGann my husband and Dr. Turner my character starts! But there are other things where they are not at all alike, for example, Steve cannot give a forceps delivery. “ BBCs Call the Midwife takes place tonight (Sunday January 2) at 8 p.m. Do you have a story you think we should cover? Do not hesitate to send an e-mail [email protected] make your voice heard For all the latest London news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here !

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/tv/bbc-call-midwife-stephen-mcganns-22628527 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos