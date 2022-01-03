Entertainment
BU shootout victory sends Syracuse into action in Burgh’s Championship game
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.
A deadlock 3-3 after a scoreless overtime left Syracuse and Boston Universities in the first round. The battle in Burgh’s match was doomed to a decisive shootout. The Orange and the Terriers each sent three players to the center of the ice in hopes of securing a berth in the tournament final. But the six players were unable to convert on their respective shots, which led to a sudden death scenario.
Syracuse fourth shooter Shelby Calof hit the ice and easily found the back of the net after sweeping to the right side of the ice and neatly inserting the puck between the legs of Boston goaltender Kate Stuarts. Calof’s goal meant that Haylee Blinkhorn BU’s fourth shooter had to score for the Terriers’ tournament hopes to be kept alive.
Blinkhorn skated head-on towards Syracuse goalie Arielle DeSmet before pretending to the left and eventually sliding to the right in an attempt to wrap the puck around the league senior. But DeSmet stood up, followed Blinkhorn the entire way, and managed to thwart the puck with his left leg. The Vermont native skated forward, brandishing her fist in celebration before the Syracuse bench cleared and flooded her goalie.
Calof and DeSmets’ success sealed Syracuses (7-9-4, 5-3 College Hockey America) 4-3 against Boston University (9-6-4, 8-4-3 Hockey East). The Orange now qualify for the Battle at the Burgh Championship game on Sunday and will face the Penn State first-round winner St. Cloud State. Two goals from SU forward Abby Moloughney propelled the Oranges to a 3-1 lead after two periods, but a poor defensive performance in the final period allowed the Terriers to close the two-goal deficit.
BU looked set to find a winning goal as the Terriers mainly controlled the tempo throughout the five-minute overtime period and forced five saves from DeSmet. The Oranges’ most promising opportunity to end the game came when forwards Victoria Klimek and Rayla Clemons found themselves two-on-one in the Boston defensive zone. The pair ran for the BU net, but couldn’t connect on the last pass.
Moloughney opened the scoring first in the first half of the game. The senior scored her eighth goal of the season 15 seconds after the game’s first power play in Syracuse after BU’s Andi Calderone received a two-minute hang-up penalty. Lauren Bellefontaine retrieved the puck from the left side of the Terriers’ defensive zone before passing it through the ice to Moloughney, who immediately fired a slap shot past Stuart.
Boston responded almost two minutes later, however. Lacey Martin sent a low speed shot at DeSmet, who blocked it with her left leg. But DeSmet only pushed the puck to Mackenna Parker, who crashed from the right wing. Parker took advantage of the pocket of free space and gently pulled the puck into the upper right corner of the net to tie the game.
Parkers’ equalizer allowed both teams to generate more attacking opportunities in the back half of the first period. Syracuse ultimately took advantage of that increased tempo, registering four shots in 30 seconds with less than two minutes to go in the first.
But SU couldn’t restore their lead until the end of the first period, instead transferring their energy directly into the second period. High pressure in the neutral zone and aggressive play saw Moloughney score his second goal less than seven minutes after the start of the second. Jessica DiGirolamo skated to the left side of the neutral zone before passing to Bellefontaine, who framed the puck at Moloughney. The native of Ontario managed to bring the Orange back in front.
Syracuse maintained that style of play for the remainder of the second period, which ultimately helped them find a third goal thanks to Sarah Thompson. During extended possession in the Boston defensive zone, DiGirolamo sent a powerful shot from a distance. The Terriers defensemen rushed to try and stop a shot, but couldn’t react in time before Thompson found the back of the net.
At the start of the third period with a 3-1 lead, the Orange were 20 minutes away from securing their place in the championship match. But Boston got back on the ice and turned the game’s momentum in their favor as the Orange struggled to clear the puck out of their defensive zone in the opening minutes of the third.
When the Calderone BUs were given a two-minute penalty for cutting at 3:35 in the period, it looked like Syracuse had countered the pressure from Boston and would stabilize the game with the Terriers shorthanded. But the Terriers didn’t give up and took advantage of SU’s positional misadventures when Blinkhorn crossed the neutral zone and passed two Syracuse defenders for the goal.
Syracuse couldn’t take advantage of any of Boston’s three penalties in the third period, allowing Martin to level the score again after finding a hole in the SU defense. With the Orange unable to respond, the match was sent to overtime.
Still, the Orange managed to stay strong defensively throughout overtime, allowing Calof to put the last dagger in the fourth round of the shootout.
Posted on January 1, 2022 at 9:20 p.m.
Contact Bryan: [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://dailyorange.com/2022/01/syracuse-ice-hockey-boston-university-win/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]