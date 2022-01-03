Entertainment
Activists demand charges against LAPD officer who shot dead 14-year-old in North Hollywood – Daily News
Activists on Sunday demanded justice for the 14-year-old girl who was killed when an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department fired a gun inside a North Hollywood clothing store a day before the night before. Christmas 2021.
About two dozen protesters, holding up signs and chanting outside LAPD headquarters, called on District Attorney George Gascn to press murder charges against Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr., who fired the bullet that killed Valentina Orellana-Peralta as she hid unseen in a locker room inside the Burlington store where police responded to reports of a man attacking shoppers.
“We saw the video,” said Keyanna Celina, a South LA-based organizer. “(Jones) was eager to get to the front. He was eager to use his rifle, even as his fellow officers told him to slow down.
A lawyer for Jones identified him as the officer seen in the LAPD video released days after the shooting. A group of officers were already inside the store on Victory Boulevard on December 23, looking for Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, who was seen flogging people with a bicycle lock.
When Jones arrived armed with a rifle, he quickly advanced with the other officers after seeing a bloodied victim lying on the ground.
Jones was the first officer to approach the victim lying in an alley. He then spotted Lopez standing at the other end of the aisle and fired the rifle three times, fatally affecting both Lopez and Orellana-Peralta, who was behind a wall just behind him, curled up in a locker room with his mother.
Jones has been placed on administrative leave while the LAPD investigates the shooting. Through his lawyer, Jones insisted he was undergoing his training when he replied to the woman who witnesses said she was injured by Lopez and fired her rifle.
Celina, who protested more deaths caused by local law enforcement in 2020, said Jones’ actions showed LA County Police were still too quick to use lethal force in the face of attacks. suspects. She compared the murder of Orellana-Peralta to the fatal shooting of Mely Corado, a Silver Lake Trader Joe’s employee who died in 2018 when an LAPD officer exchanging gunshots with an attempted murder suspect shot her .
The officer who fired his gun in this incident was cleared both by the Police Commission and by Jackie Lacey, then DA.
“We wouldn’t be here right now if LAPD took justice seriously,” Celina said. “If the LAPD held its officers to account, perhaps Officer Jones would have learned to exert some restraint.”
Gascn’s office is not currently investigating the shooting, and it is not clear whether state prosecutors are evaluating the filing of criminal charges against Jones.
The review of the shooting is being handled by the office of the California Attorney General, Rob Bonta. AB 1506, which Bonta co-sponsored as a member of the California State Assembly, demands that his office investigate any killings of unarmed civilians by law enforcement officials.
Bonta’s office has not given an estimate of when its investigation will be completed.
In addition to the state’s review, the LAPD will also conduct an administrative review of the shooting to determine whether Jones acted within the department’s use of force guidelines when firing his gun.
Chief Michel Moore is expected to present a preliminary report on the shooting to the police commission on Tuesday.
This week’s meeting will be the first opportunity for committee members to speak publicly about the shooting after its last two meetings were canceled during the recess period.
The shooting, which caused a wave of grief from members of the local community, also gained international attention.
Orellana-Peralta’s parents are both Chileans. She immigrated to the United States with her mother just months ago before she was killed.
President Joe Biden discussed the Orellana-Peralta shooting on Thursday during an appeal with Chile’s President-elect Gabriel Boric, offering “his deep condolences to the Chilean people,” according to a White House statement.
Orellana-Peralta’s father, Juan Pablo Peralta, watched Sunday’s protest, which was broadcast live on Facebook as he watched protesters talk about his daughter’s death.
“To Valentina’s family, we just wanted to say that we love you,” said Najee Ali, a local activist who organized the protest. ” We’re here for you. “
