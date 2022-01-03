Entertainment
Who are the Maasai brothers, hits on TikTok
With the popularization of Tiktok, it was possible that many completely unknown people had become famous for the app. the case of the brothers Kili Paul, 26, and Neema Paul, 23, from Tanzania.
In their traditional Maasai dresses, the duo sync up perfectly in Hindi and dance around the house to some of Bollywood’s most popular songs. Over the past few months, her voiceover videos have become a viral sensation across India.
On Tiktok alone, in his verified account, Kili Paul accumulates over 1.9 million followers and over 25.9 million likes. Neema also has his own Instagram profile with almost 98,000 followers.
In his most popular video, a performance by Raataan Lambiyan in this year’s Bollywood film Shershaah, reached over a million views in just a few days. The two even received praise from artist Jubin Nautiyal himself, who surprised them both during a live interview for an Indian radio station: “Everyone knows you in India, you are famous. .
With a smartphone installed during a trip a few meters from their home in Mindu Tulieni, a small village in eastern Pwani, they do their choreography. The nearest town, Lugoba, is an hour’s walk away. Without electricity in the village, Kili visits the city every day to recharge his phone.
Streamed from Mindu Tulieni, where most locals don’t have smartphones, Kili and Neema never imagined their videos would reach millions of people in India and around the world.
At first it was just for fun, we never thought we would do pop, Kili explained in an interview with the BBC. “So when I started to see the number of views and responses from people in India, I was very shocked. My mind exploded.
The inspiration for his videos comes from his love for Bollywood films, which Kili first saw when he went to school in the capital, Dodoma. Although they don’t know the language, he and his sister learned to sing Hindi on their own.
Since I was young, I watched Bollywood movies in local theaters in Tanzania and fell in love with the movies and songs. When you like something, it becomes easy to learn, says Kili.
He further explains: It only takes me a few days to learn the lyrics and practice the music. I found out what the letters mean in English, so I can add the correct expressions too.
Initially directing the videos alone, Kili asked his sister Neema, who shares her passion for Bollywood, to join him in the videos. When my brother asked me to do the videos with him, I initially refused because I was too shy to be in front of the cameras, says Neema.
The duo, who previously spent their days raising cattle and farming, now balance their time by giving interviews to India’s biggest TV and radio stations. Back home, they also grab attention like Tanzania’s most famous TikTok stars.
The brothers have yet to capitalize on their creative efforts, but they will soon be able to trade village life for a role on the big screen. Local media in India are reporting that offers from Bollywood have started to arrive.
It’s a dream come true for Kili and Neema, who say they always wanted to be in the entertainment industry but never believed it would be possible.
We come from a small village outside of town, so I never thought my dreams of being an actress and being in front of the cameras would come true. I just kept it in my heart, says Neema who, unlike her brother, has never lived far from Mindu Tulieni.
“To have the chance to travel to India would be amazing,” she adds. With the world watching them, the brothers say they can’t wait to start working on new content for their subscribers.
