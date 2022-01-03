Why the actor did not settle down ‘





At 19, Burt Lancaster left college to perform in a circus act with his childhood best friend, Nick Cravat. Their high bar routine earned them $ 3 a week each, and eventually became good enough to tour with the Ringling and Barnum troops. He was an unlikely acrobat because he was so tall, says Kate buford, author of Burt Lancaster: An American Life. But Burt, who was 6ft 2in tall, never hesitated to stand out in the crowd. By the time he arrived in Hollywood at the age of 33, he had been in the circus, the military, on Broadway and divorced. A fully formed man, Burt knew his mind and was not going to let anyone step on his freedom. I would still be the same punk I was in East Harlem during the Depression if I was afraid to take my chances, he once said. Kobal / Shutterstock In the movies, Burt could be a chameleon. He didn’t settle into a role like the big stars of the time, like Jimmy Stewart or Gregory Peck, who played within a certain range, says Buford. He liked to turn it over. In 1952, Burt made a milestone The Crimson Pirate and played a middle aged alcoholic in Come back, little Saba. A few years later, fans saw him shoot them in Shooting at OK Corral and portray a creepy gossip columnist in Sweet smell of success. Audiences reacted terribly, Buford admits of the latter, but now this movie is a classic. For Burt, who was one of the first actors to start his own production company, it was never about fame or money. He refused Ben hur, which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of 1959 and win an Oscar for Charlton Heston, because it disliked its religious overtones. He was the first actor in Hollywood to be offered $ 1 million to star in a movie. He said no, said Buford. Burt also didn’t like the rules in his personal life. He married his second wife, Norma Anderson, a USO artist, in 1946. Although they had five children together, it was a controversial relationship. He loved Norma, but she had a very difficult drinking problem, and it ultimately doomed them, Buford says. Her marriage was on its final chapter when Burt met hairstylist Jackie Bones on a plane in 1966. She saw him and remembered thinking: There is a lonely man, says Buford, who says that Burt found her attractive because she was such a badass. They would stay together for several years, but Burt got lost with the women and men. Jackie told me he preferred women, but he didn’t like labels. He was ahead of his time, she said. His last marriage, to Susan Martin, lasted until Burt’s death in 1990. I think he loved all the women he was with when he was with her, says Buford, who adds that even after the end of relationships, Burt has remained intensely loyal to his past lovers. , friends and wives. He took care of people even Nick Cravat, his old circus buddy. He used his fame and his money to do this, she says. He had few close friends, but Kirk Douglas once said he envied Burt because he had such loyal friends. Fortune Benatar report For more on this story, pick up the latest issue of Closer magazine, on newsstands now.

