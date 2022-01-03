Portrait of LA cop who accidentally killed teenager emerges

LOS ANGELES, CA A coalition of civil rights groups calls for the arrest and prosecution of the officer who inadvertently shot and killed a 14-year-old girl while confronting a suspect at a North Hollywood Burlington store.

Najee Ali of Operation Hope told City News Service on Sunday that he would at a minimum like Officer William Jones to be charged with manslaughter, similar to the charge against former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter who was convicted of murdering Daunte. Wright. Potter said she had taken his weapon for a Taser. Ali and other Latino and African American civil rights activists have scheduled a Sunday afternoon press conference outside the LAPD headquarters, where they will also announce a formal request to meet with Police Chief Michel Moore to discuss the “Policies and procedures that contributed to the two deaths in this tragic incident. . “

The officer William Jones, 42, was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting, which occurred two days before Christmas when police responded to reports of a suspect attacking at random customers in the store of 12121 Victory Blvd. A suspect later identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, entered the store with her bike around 11 a.m. and quickly began hitting customers with her bike lock, leaving a bloody woman on the floor on arrival agents. Witnesses who called 911 were unsure whether the suspect had a gun.

Police shot dead Elena Lopez, but a bullet fired by Jones pierced a wall and killed young Valentina Orellana-Peralta as she took refuge in a dressing room with her mother. Ali believes Jones should be held responsible for the death. Although he planned to ask to meet Moore, Ali told CNS he had not contacted the officer who fired the fatal shot.

“There is nothing he can say, and there is nothing that I want to hear,” Ali said. “In the end, we think it was an accident, we think he’s sorry for what he did, but those feelings won’t bring (Orellana-Peralta) back to life. For our coalition, he it’s about responsibility. “ Jones is a 10-year LAPD veteran who worked as a community relations officer, ran a non-profit organization that mentored at-risk youth and helped coach the Valencia Vikings High School football team, reported the New York Times.

The officer has not commented on the shooting, but his lawyer Leslie Wilcox told reporters last week he was “really devastated by the results of the shooting involving an officer, such a heartbroken man as you can imagine. . He was acting the way he was. Trained to do it. It’s hard for him to see it as described. “ The Los Angeles Police Protective League board of directors released the following statement to the CNS: “We certainly understand the pain that Valentina Orellana-Peralta’s family is feeling as a result of this accident, but to see the anti- Usual police officers attempting to politicize this the incident is truly disappointing. These misguided activists are forgetting the deadly lessons learned from massacres such as the Columbine High School tragedy; the delay in responding to a potential active shooter could result in a large number of Victims Constable Jones answered several 911 calls reporting a gunman, underwent training, and a horrific accident occurred. “There have been over a dozen people and several shots killed since New Years Eve in Los Angeles and not a peep from these activists about what they are going to do about it,” the statement continued. . “Instead of instantly pointing fingers at an officer when there is an accident, these activists should be staring in a mirror and asking themselves the tough questions they have been unable to slow down or stop the carnage of black and young people. Hispanic people in our neighborhoods. Because anything these activists are promoting or saying they are doing, is not stopping the violence. Tom Saggau, spokesperson for the police union, told the New York Times last week that Jones “is someone who four days ago everyone in our country would want to hire.” The Los Angeles Times reported that Elena Lopez had been convicted of auto theft, carrying a loaded gun in public and carrying a gun as a criminal.

The newspaper also reported that he was arrested in the San Fernando Valley in August 2020 and charged with domestic assault, theft of a car and reckless flight from police, later pleading guilty to domestic assault and injury and flight from the police and sentenced to two years in state prison. But Ali said the suspect’s criminal history was not to blame for the tragic events inside the store. “I think DA (George) Gascon is doing a wonderful job reforming the criminal justice system in a fair way. Obviously this situation is an aberration,” Ali told CNS. “We believe this violent suspect certainly had some mental health issues. We believe the LAPD failed in this regard, failing to bring in mental health experts to (help resolve the situation).” “… In the end, there is only one person to blame, and that is LAPD officer William Jones.” Last week, the parents of Orellana-Peralta called for full transparency in the various investigations during a tearful press conference outside the LAPD headquarters.

“While I shouted for help, the police did not come to help me or my daughter, but I continued to cry,” said the mother of Valentina Peralta Soledad. “When the police finally arrived, they took me out of the locker room and left my daughter lying there. I wanted them to help, but they just left lying alone. “ Through translators, they said their daughter came to Los Angeles from Chile about six months ago and dreamed of becoming an engineer, a US citizen, and going to a Los Angeles Lakers game with her father. “She wanted to be here in the United States because it was a land of opportunity, and she was thrilled about it,” said lawyer Erica Contreras, translating for Valentina’s father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas. “The only thing left for him now is to seek justice for his daughter. He will not rest until justice is served for his daughter,” Contreras added. Valentina attended High Tech Los Angeles Charter School, where she had just completed her math and physics exams.

Lawyer Rahul Ravipudi said family lawyers sent an evidence preservation letter to LAPD “so that we can really have transparency on all evidence and information, so the LAPD does not lead the story. on what they did. We can expose this truth ourselves. “ Ravipudi said the letter had been sent immediately after the shooting “to ensure that all such evidence is stored” and available to lawyers throughout the investigation. As police released camera footage of the body of the shooting on Monday, attorney Ben Crump said on Tuesday that lawyers believed there was also surveillance video of the Burlington store itself, at which they were trying to access. Surveillance video clips were released by the LAPD on Monday. “This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone,” Chief Moore said in a statement following the shooting. “I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family. My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances which led to this tragedy and to provide the family and the public with as much information as possible ”. Moore told The Times it did not appear that the officer who fired “would have known there was someone behind there or that he was looking at anyone other than the suspect and a wall,” but said every aspect of what happened and why would be analyzed by LAPD investigators.