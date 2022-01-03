I cannot be categorized as a character in “50 Shades of Gray”





A once in a lifetime opportunity. Jamie Dornan played Christian Gray in all three Fifty shades of Grey movies, and while many stars in the franchise worry about the typography, the Irish native said it wasn’t even a possibility for him. At the time, I was asked if I was afraid of being labeled as what? As a BDSM loving billionaire? I think it’s a unique piece, said the 39-year-old actor The telegraph in an interview published on Saturday January 1. Nothing close has come to me again. I have hardly worn a suit since. Dornan began playing the dominant CEO in the 2015 film, based on EL James novel of the same name, opposite Dakota johnson, who played the true love of Christians, Anastasia Steele. The duo returned for Fifty Shades Darker in 2017 and Fifty shades lighter in 2018, making over $ 1 billion at the global box office, but not everyone is a fan. The sexy series is often the butt of a lot of jokes, an issue he denounced in the fall. I disagree that this is all a joke he said British GQ in October 2021. Everyone involved has worked as hard as they can on these films, including myself. While he doesn’t like people to laugh at the hard work of all of the cast and crew, the Belfast star explained in his last interview that he can take a joke. I’m used to it. Do you know what really helps? I come from a place where making fun of each other is our common currency, he told the UK outlet. It’s how we communicate, it’s how we show affection. So if you’re from Belfast and give a bunch of st like I do to my friends if you can’t take it back, you end up a little screwed up. But I’ve always been able to give and take, so I’m kind of armed for it. However, he’s not as prepared for his daughters to learn more about Christian Gray. Him and his wife Amelia Warner, composer, share three children: Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5 and Alberta, 3. The Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar star wasn’t a father when he signed on to play the bondage-loving billionaire. He and Warner welcomed their eldest daughter as the steamy film series began to roll. Dornan was asked if he is still signing for the films now as a father of three daughters and avoided a straightforward response, noting instead that he was not concerned about the film affecting them. I can be a real cynic, and if it wasn’t me in the movie it would be different, the Belfast actor explained. As I get older, will my daughters have to answer awkward questions? Yeah! But will it have a bad effect on them or on my relationship with them? No. Hear Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news every week!



