New Year, New Events at Peabody’s Black Box Theater

Black Box Events Coordinator Lisa Geczi occupies a table at one of the theater’s fundraising events. (Anne-Marie Tobin)

PEABODY To kick off 2022, the city’s Black Box Theater has announced a year of unique, fun and community events to inspire and entertain.

Founded in 2018, the Black Box is the result of a partnership with the city and Northeast Arc, a non-profit organization that helps children and adults with disabilities become full players in the community. Located in the heart of the downtown cultural district, the theater’s James Family Stage has seen theatrical productions, comedy shows, drag, dancing, movies, live music, and even wrestling. The 2022 event roster will see the return of some familiar favorites and introduce some new entertainment to the mix as well.

The first Black Box show in 2022 is coming to audiences courtesy of Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand or their drag imitators, that is. The Judy and Barbra Show, featuring “New England’s # 1 Judy Garland / Barbra Streisand Drag Duo,” will resume its popular Drag Bingo night on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 to 10:15 p.m. Tickets are $ 25. $ and include snacks, drinks, bingo games and special performances. This show is 21+.

Catch some local wrestling on Saturday January 15th from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM when Proving Ground returns to the Black Box for its “greatest show yet,” the North Shore Rumble. Out of a cast of 30 contenders, one will earn the right to participate in the Proving Ground Championship in March. In addition to the Proving Ground Championship Game, this show will include a DLC Championship Game, Tag Team Championship and more. A cash bar will also be available for guests 21 and over. Tickets cost $ 25 and sell out quickly.

Those in the mood for romance can see New York’s Young Sinatra aka Tony DiMeglio on Monday, February 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. DiMeglio, who plays the chairman of the board on New York’s longest-running Rat Pack magazine. , will perform favorite tracks such as A Foggy Day, Ill Be Seeing You, Summer Wind, Witchcraft and many more, as well as special Valentine’s Day tunes. Tickets start at $ 25.

Just in time for spring, the Black Box Easter Bunny on Friday April 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. will be an afternoon of songs, treats and photos with the Easter Bunny. Audiences will enjoy performances from hits like The Bunny Hop Hop, Easter Parade, Rockin Robin, and more, while helping the Easter Bunny and his friends find the missing Easter eggs and save Easter. There will be a second performance of this family show at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $ 20, while VIP ticket holders can receive a complimentary photo with the Easter Bunny.

New York magician Matt Roberts returns to the Black Box on Saturday, April 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. for an all-ages show filled with sleight of hand, levitation, mental reading, “a twist to take your breath away on one of Houdini’s famous feats, “and a few laughs to round it off. This show will be limited to 50 people in order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, but fear not, Roberts will be back at the Black Box on May 21, July 9 and September 17. Tickets start at $ 20.

After you’ve caught some of the magic, stick around on Saturday, April 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. when the Atlantic City Blues Brothers go wild at the Black Box. Christian Milazzo and Cooper Jordan, staple performers at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Showroom, will reprise their roles as Jake and Elwood, played by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in John Landis’ beloved 1980 comedy. There will be another performance by 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets start at $ 25.

In the city of Las Vegas for one night only, tribute artist Martin Andrew will present his one-man show, “Forever Rod,” a tribute to the decades-long career of Rod Stewart. There will be two performances on Saturday, May 21, one from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the other from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Faces fans will be treated to Stewart’s early hits, and there will be many beloved numbers from her solo career, such as “Maggie May” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Tickets start at $ 25.

Cooper Jordan, half of the Atlantic City Blues Brothers, will be back in town this fall to welcome Boston’s Got Talent to the Black Box, a showcase of rising stars from the Greater Boston area who will compete to participate in New York’s Got Talent. All Stars: Stars of Tomorrow, an overnight event to be held in 2023 in Times Square. Find singers, dancers, ventriloquists, gymnasts and more as well as a program of high-level judges on the following dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (season 1 kicks off and preliminary round)

Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (preliminary round of season 2)

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Season 1 semi-finals and wildcards)

Wednesday October 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (season 1 finale)

Tickets start at $ 10.

Check out the Monster Mash Bash on Friday October 15 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where Dracula and his friends will perform a “not-so-scary song” for parents and kids. Sing along to Halloween favorites and take your selfie with Drac, the Wolfman and Frankenstein and his Bride. Children are encouraged to come in disguise, but parents are warned: there will be candy.

Tickets cost $ 20.

Later that day on Friday, October 15, catch the Rat Pack Undead when it returns to the Black Box. There will be two shows featuring the undying (some might say undead) talents of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. in a modern and spooky revue that comes straight from 42nd Street on Broadway. The Rat Pack Undead will perform classic hits with a seasonal twist, including “Come Die With Me”, “Lie Me in the Tomb” and “What Kind of Ghoul Am I?”. There will be four 90-minute shows in total: Friday, October 15 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 16 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $ 25.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the shows, please visit https://ne-arc.org/black-box-events/.