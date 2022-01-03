Every MCU actor in June 2021

The 2021 Dunefeatures many actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU has made excellent use of the skills of countless performers for over a decade, so it’s no surprise that Denis Villeneuve chose to tap into this well of talent for his film. Frank Herbert’s epic tale has long been considered a sci-fi classic, and Villeneuve’s huge film cast is chock-full of actors known for their roles in the MCU.

Since the MCU started in 2008, dozens of movies have been released, along with several TV shows. Suddenly, the list of actors who have appeared in the MCU is quite long. So it should come as no surprise that Villeneuve’s film Dune draws on the talents of many Marvel alumni. The director has also featured several other MCU favorites in his other films, including Jeremy Renner in Arrival and Jake Gyllenhaal in both Enemy and Prisoners, so there is still the possibility that they will be discarded in the future Dune installments.

With the announcement that HBO intends to make Dune: brotherhood, a prequel series to the Dune films, as well as the green light for the sequelDune 2, it looks like Warner Brothers may hope for their own Dune science fiction franchise based on Herbert’s worlds. Given that, it’s likely we’ll see more names join this list in the future. For now, here are all of the MCU cast that appeared in Dune.

zendaya





Zendaya played the role of Peter Parker’s love interest Michelle Jones-Watson (MJ) in all three Marvel filmsSpider Man installments. She recently appeared in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Path Home. InDune, the talented actress plays the mysterious Chani, a young woman who haunts the visions of Paul. Fans of the Herbert book series will know that Chani is becoming a very important person in Paul’s life, and viewers can expect to see a lot more of Zendaya in the second film, as Villeneuve teased a bigger role for Chani. in Dune 2. And while the future of Spider Man is not yet defined, it’s possible that fans will also see MJ returning to the MCU.





Josh brolin





Josh Brolin has spent the past seven years playing Thanos, the Mad Titan who destroyed half of life in the MCU, starting with an appearance in the guardians of the galaxy in 2014 . He then appeared on the post-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Infinity war, andEnd of Game. He also provided the voice of Thanos in What if…? It was a change of pace for viewers to see the veteran actor play the loyal House Atreides fencing master Gurney Halleck in Dune. While the MCU has moved beyond Thanos, it’s unclear whether Gurney will return for Dune 2, Brolin is currently shooting a comedy,Brothers, with fellow MCU alumnus Peter Dinklage.





Stellar skarsgrd





Stellan Skarsgrd first appeared in the MCU in 2011Thoras Dr Erik Selvig, mentor to future Thor’s replacement, Jane Foster. He was manipulated by Loki’s magic, suffered professional and personal trauma, and ultimately helped the Avengers defeat the Asgardian Trickster. The actor has appeared in a total of four MCU films, the latest being Age of Ultron. InDune, Skarsgrd got the true sci-fi treatment with heavy prosthetics and makeup to play the villainous Baron Harkonnen. No further announcements have been made regarding the actor’s return to the MCU although the potential remains. Skarsgrd will appear in the Disney + showAndorbefore returning to Arakis forDune 2in 2023.





Dave Bautista





Marvel fans will recognize 6’6 “tall Dave Bautistaas Drax, an often obtuse member of theguardians of the galaxy. And while Drax is a hero, Bautista is no stranger to playing a villain after spending much of the past 20 years as a WWE heel. This energy helped make his character, Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, a threat in Dune. He’ll be returning to play Drax for two upcoming MCU movies, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, although he has said he will not return after the 2023 release. It is rumored that he was also cast as The Kurgan in a reboot ofThe mountaineer, as well as returning as The Beast Rabban, hopefully in an expanded role, for Dune 2.





David dastmalchian





The ant Man Fans will remember David Dastmalchian for his portrayal of superstitious ex-con and business partner Scott Lang in the MCU. In Dune, Dastmalchian played the mentor Piter De Vries, who serves Baron Harkonnen with his highly trained mind and mental abilities. It is not known if Dastmalchian will return to the MCU in future films and it is unlikely that he will return to the World of Dune. However, given his history of making films with Villeneuve (Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune), viewers will have to wait and see.

Babs trained





It’s not entirely clear if all of the Netflix Marvel shows are part of the MCU, but with the introduction of Daredevil characters into the MCU, it can’t hurt to include Nigeria-born Olusanmokun, who appeared in the 2017 series, The defenders.In the series, Olusanmokun played Sowande, one of the five fingers of the infamous Main. In Dune, he played Jamis, a Fremen warrior who challenges Lady Jessica and is ultimately killed by Paul. While Olusanmokun’s return to either universe is unlikely, he was cast for another sci-fi classic as Dr. M’Benga in the upcoming one. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.





Oscar isaac





Moon knightwill mark Oscar Isaac’s first appearance in the MCU, with his future in the biggest program wide open. In the Disney + show, which premieres in 2022, Isaac will play Marc Spector, a former mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who gets involved in a war between the gods. In Dune, Isaac played Duke Leto Atreides, father of Paul and patriarch of the Atreides house. Unfortunately, given that his character died from a self-administered poison when captured by the Harkonnens, he’s unlikely to return for future episodes of Villeneuve’s epic. However, with his recent addition to the MCU, it’s safe to assume that Marc Spector will appear in more than just the Disney + show.





