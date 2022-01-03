North Hollywood man fatally stabbed on New Years Day – CBS Los Angeles

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Authorities were directed to the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Sarah Street at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday in response to reports of a stabbing in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s operations center has revealed that Robert James Mosca, 50, was fatally stabbed following an altercation. According to information in the report, Mosca and two of his companions were approached from behind by the suspect when the altercation occurred. The argument turned deadly when the suspect pulled out his knife and stabbed Mosca.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no indication as to what led to the argument. Authorities were still looking for the suspect on Sunday, as he fled the scene after the incident.

Anyone with information about this murder has been asked to call the LAPD Valley Homicide Office at (818) 374-9550.

