Must read! These Bollywood actors have been accused of interfering in the filmmaking process

MUMBAI: The contributions of the actors are appreciated by the team, but sometimes the director and the producers do not like to interfere in their work because it interrupts their creativity. These actors would have interfered with the filming or post-production process of their films. Looked.

Aamir Khan

There have been more than a few reports of Aamir suggesting what a director should or should do on set, with interference news during Taare Zameen Par being so significant that he would have ended up taking the reins of the direction of Amole Gupte.

Salman khan

According to some reports, Salman has also told his directors in the past to add an action song or sequence or a comic book scene or two to his films.

Shah Rukh Khan

While filming Darr, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly went behind Sunny Deols and completely changed their roles and the script.

Akshay Kumar

There have been several reports that Akshay Kumar went behind his co-star’s back and hacked their roles on the editing table.

Kartik Aaryan

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar apparently went their separate ways on Dostana 2, due to actor interference in the scriptwriting process.

Shahid Kapoor

Word is, Shahid Kapoor also has a creative difference with director Parmeet Sethi while filming Badmaash Company.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Apparently, the late Sushant Singh Rajput was constantly at odds with the Drive team, in addition to reports of his constant interference with his other films.

Credit: Bollywood Life