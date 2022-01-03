Masters of Sex star Michael Sheen declares himself a “non-profit” actor





Sheen seems to have discovered the ever elusive concept of enough. How refreshing to see a top person who believes that when you earn a lot, you have the capacity to give back a lot. I don’t wanna just be someone who enjoys the fruits of what other people have done then pull the drawbridge and go, well i’m fine, jack i had a great time , he said. Selflessness is nothing new to Sheen. He sold his homes (one in the US and one in the UK) to ensure the 2019 Homeless World Cup can take place in Cardiff after the $ 2million collapse for the project. In 2017, Sheen committed 50,000 over five years for fund a scholarship (a UK grant or scholarship for needy students) to help Welsh students go to the University of Oxford. The scholarship is based on family income. “Where you come from and the financial circumstances of your journey shouldn’t be a barrier for those of talent and excellence who receive the support and development they so badly need, Sheen told the BBC. Adding: “Jesus College, Oxford, has had a long and successful relationship with Wales since its founding in 1571 and it gives me great pleasure to use the resources at my disposal to help young Welsh students with high potential to obtain the learning opportunities there that they deserve as much as anyone else. “I hope these scholarships will not only enable Welsh students to take advantage of Jesus’ educational opportunities, but will also help foster a sense of what is possible for young Welsh people in general.” Sheen joins esteemed group of famous people with scholarships and scholarships named after themactor Laurence Olivier, Beatle John Lennon, martial arts star Bruce Lee, Monty Python legend Michael Palin, chat show host David Letterman and musician Will.i.am. Professor Sir Nigel Shadbolt, principal of Jesus College, said the college was proud of its “strong historical connection” with the Welsh people. “We are extremely grateful to Michael for this generous support, which will have a positive impact on the lives and futures of some of our most disadvantaged Welsh students,” Shadbolt told the BBC. Sheen tells The Big Issue he knew it was his calling after a 72-hour production of Passion, performed in his hometown of Port Talbot, Wales in 2011. “I have met people and organizations in my hometown that I did not know existed,” he said. “Small groups that were trying to help young caregivers, who had just enough funds to make a little difference in a child’s life by having one night a week where they could go out and go bowling or watch a movie and just be a kid. “I [came] return to visit three or four months later [to] discover that the funding was gone and that this organization no longer existed. “ He added: “I realized that the difference between this child’s life being a little better or not was ultimately a little funding and I wanted to help these people. “I didn’t just want to be a patron or a supporting voice, I actually wanted to do more than that. “That’s when I thought I should go back to live in Wales.” The first non-profit actor film dedicated entirely to charity will be Last train for Christmas, which will start on December 18th. Just for fun, scroll down Michael Sheens Twitter Profile to see the number of organizations it supports and / or for which it raises funds. Seriously, this guy is the real deal.

