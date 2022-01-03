8 this Bollywood actor’s son is like an incarnation of his father when he was young, just like a

Entertainment
Brilio.net – A child resembling his parents is nothing new, but it would be very interesting if they really looked like his parents – his father or mother even looked like twins compared to the old portraits of their parents.
Like some of the children of famous Bollywood actors, such as Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, and others are truly like the embodiment of his father when he was young. Even their resemblance shocked many people.
Perhaps you already know the appearance of Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan who would be like the incarnation of SRK when he was young. Well the others are the same, almost the whole face is very similar.
Here is the portrait that has been published brilio.net from various sources, Sunday (2/1).
1. Farhan Akhtar has the same face and talent as his father, Javed Akhtar. As we know, Javed is a multi-talented figure in the Bollywood industry. This is also now being felt by his son, Farhan. If you’re careful, Farhan really is his father’s embodiment, right?
photo: Instagram / @ faroutakhtar
2. Almost all handsome, Jackie Shroff passed on to her son Tiger Shroff. Many say that Tiger inherited his father’s talent and appearance. Now Tiger’s face, remembering how young Jackie was.
photo: Instagram / @ faroutakhtar
3. Rakesh Roshan was one of the most famous actors of his time. Although his acting career is not as successful as that of his son, Hrithik Roshan, his talent as a producer deserves to be commended. Now, the beauty that Rakesh had in his youth has been passed on fully to Hrithik Roshan, who was believed to be beautiful like a Greek god.
photo: Special and Instagram / @ hrithikroshan
4. Almost everyone who knows Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has definitely mentioned that his son, Abhishek Bachchan, looks a lot like him. Even in terms of career, both managed to master the Bollywood cinema world.
photo: Special & Instagram / @ bachchan
5. Saif Ali Khan’s resemblance to his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is almost 100%. If you look at Ibrahim’s face now, it’s like seeing the silhouette of a young Saif. Thus, similar people find it difficult to distinguish between young Saif and Ibrahim. Currently, Ibrahim has not entered the theater world, but it is certain that Saif’s second son, from his marriage to Amrita Singh, will be the most anticipated newcomer to Bollywood.
photo: special
6. Anyone can agree that Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan, looks a lot like him when he was younger. Many await the arrival of Aryans in the theater world, to be able to show off his talents like his father. But unfortunately, so far, Aryan doesn’t seem interested in being in front of the screen, he’s more interested in the world of cinema than as a backstage figure.
photo: Instagram / @ teamofsrk
7. Actor, producer and screenwriter, Salim Khan is quite an influential figure in Bollywood. When he was young he managed to star in several films, after which he worked as a producer and screenwriter. His acting talent, passed down to all his sons, but the most famous is Salman Khan. When he was young, Salim’s face looked a lot like Salman Khan’s.
photo credit: indiatvnews.com
8. Sunil Dutt is a veteran actor who was very famous in his day. Sunil’s fame and beauty goes to his son, Sanjay Dutt. Not only that, Sunil’s young face is very similar to that of Sanjay Dutt.
photo: Special & Facebook / Sunil Dutt
