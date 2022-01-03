Quentin Tarantino authorized Margot Robbie to read Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Script under 1 surreal requirement

At Quentin Tarantino’s Once upon a time in hollywood is a premium dating film that divides some audiences. However, he has a terrific cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. Once upon a time in hollywood marks one of Tarantino’s last films before his retirement. Robbie recalled his “surreal” script reading experience with Tarantino.

by Tarantino Once upon a time in hollywood takes place during the Golden Age of Hollywood in 1969 in Los Angeles. Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) is a declining TV actor who struggles to stay relevant. His stuntman and best friend Cliff Booth (Pitt) tries to get around the fast-paced entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Sharon Tate (Robbie) and her husband Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha) live next door to Rick. They don’t realize that there is an imminent threat to the Manson family. Sharon is in their sights, but not everything goes as planned in the historical canon.

Empire interviewed Robbie about his Tarantino prep time Once upon a time in hollywood. The legendary filmmaker took no risk of script leaks. He would only allow him to read the Once upon a time in hollywood scenario in his kitchen.

“There wasn’t, I’ll send you some kind of script by email”said Robbie. “It was like, you can sit down and read it and then I take it back.”

Robbie continued: It was seriously one of the most surreal moments of my life, sitting at his kitchen bench. There was a copy of the script and it had his handwriting on it. I’m such a slow reader so I spent about four hours there because it was also really,reallylong.”

“He is like. I’m just lookingDexter(in the other room), ”Robbie said. “I would have thought he would watch some obscure Italian western or something, but he was like, no, I’m really intoDexterat present. So he kept coming back to the kitchen, thinking: are you done? And I say to myself no, I’m halfway there! “

However, Tarantino didn’t leave Robbie without refreshments to savor while reading. Once upon a time in hollywood.

He was like, do you need something? Robbie said. “I had been there for so long then reading. I was like, can I have a beer please? And he’s like. I have a VB, a very Australian beer that I have never seen outside of Australia in my life.

Robbie continued: “Interactions like this with Quentin seem to happen all the time he’s just casually saying something and you’re like, wait,What? People often attribute his knowledge of cinema to him, (but) they absolutely do not recognize his incredible knowledge of beer.

Margot Robbie gets limited screen time in “Once upon a time in hollywood”

Some reviews of Once upon a time in hollywood underline Robbie’s limited time. Tarantino’s release movie is 2 hours and 41 minutes long, although Robbie has very little screen time and even less dialogue. She saw LA dancing and exploring throughout the movie. However, her security threatens her constantly.

Robbie is a two-time Oscar nominated actor, but not for Once upon a time in hollywood. She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for me Tonya. Then, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Bomb.

