Another famous Bollywood star went corona positive

The corona infection is now growing rapidly. He is currently in the Bollywood industry as well. So far, many stars have been plagued with corona infection and Bollywood actor John Abraham has now joined the same list. Yes, he also became covid positive. He informed about it today, that is to say he said that he and his wife had become Crown positive. Let me tell you everything John Abraham posted on his Instagram on Monday morning to let his fans know that he had fallen prey to the crown and that his report was positive as well as his wife was positive at the crown.

You can see the actor wrote in his Instagram story, “I was in contact with a man who later found out he was covid positive. Priya and I became covid positive. We quarantined ourselves at home so we are no longer in contact with anyone. We have both been vaccinated and have mild symptoms at the moment, take care of yourself and stay healthy. Wear a mask. Tell everyone that the crown is on. is spreading very quickly in Bollywood right now.

One of the reasons for this is that people in the film industry continue to travel to work. Mrunal Thakur, who was her co-star in John’s “Batla House” about 2 days ago, also became covid positive. Yes, and she also isolated herself by giving out information on social media. She had said that she too had experienced very mild symptoms. If we talk about John’s work, we’ll see him soon in ‘Attack’ which will be released on February 28, 2022.

