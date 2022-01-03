The number of female directors in Hollywood drops in 2021 – CVBJ

2021 has been a successful year for women in Hollywood. We have seen them shake the screen through their performances or their work in the field of production or direction. But while the filmmakers continue to work hard to make their voices heard, this year hasn’t been better than the last when it comes to the number of directors in the big chair, in fact it’s lower when compared to the 2020 figure What’s going on with the women in charge of big projects in the American film industry?

According to new information from Celluloid Ceiling (via Variety), the number of female directors in 2020 was higher than in 2021. The figures are clear: from 18% it fell to 17% for the first 250 films. ticket office in the United States and Canada; If we look at the top 100, we see that it has gone from 16% to 12%. Times have been tough for female directors in the film industry, especially with the volatile studio moves, theatrical releases, and those only hitting streaming platforms.

On the flip side, Celluloid Ceiling also reports that things are smoother for writers, producers, editors and cinematographers, as 2020 to 2021 has seen an increase of 23% to 25%. Despite the volatile conditions we are seeing in the film industry, women are making their way into the industry on their own and we can continue to monitor their efforts and hear what they have to say. Although the pandemic has interrupted the efforts of many, we continue to see a remarkable shift in the paradigms that Hollywood once handled.

This 2021 we saw at the box office female productions like Eternals – 58%, a Marvel Studios film that starred Oscar winner Chloe Zhao for best director for her work in Nomadland – 100%. A few months ago we saw the premiere of Candyman – 82%, the reboot of the famous film of the 90s that Nia DaCosta embodies the filmmaker in power. Black Widow – 87%, another long-awaited title under the protection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been left to Cate Shortland, who has been honored for her work.

The past few years have heightened the conversation about diversity in the entertainment industry. LGBT issues, feminism or attention to minorities have occupied an essential place in the choice of directors, actors and even the crew who work on the shooting of series and films; even the academies dedicated to giving awards have changed their rules to focus on the aforementioned lines. Although 2021 has seen a reduction in the number of female directors in charge of notable films, it is a pride to see that their efforts continue to be placed by the big productions in the industry, all thanks to their talents and as the social media and the media advocated it. . for them and for those who have long been marginalized by the powerful in Hollywood.

What awaits female directors in 2022? Turn red, Pixar’s next animated film, will be in charge of Dome she; Hocus pocus 2 it remained in the hands of Anne Fletcher; Our DaCosta join forces with Marvel Studios to shape wonders; while the whole world is already waiting Don’t worry darling, the new film from the talented Olivia Wilde.

