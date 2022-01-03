good films course: succeed in silence | Bollywood





Cape of Good Films, a logo discreetly placed on the poster of many blockbuster films, actually has a lot to boast about with the success the production house has enjoyed in recent years. Founded in 2009, this boutique content house began working to make films that made sense, but were commercial in nature. Company partner Rana Rakesh Bali said, “Every story can be told through film, as long as it is handled sensitively, keeping in mind the audience you are making the film for. . No one comes to the theater paying their hard-earned money for a lesson. If you want to say something serious, say it in a way that educates them while making them smile. This is the mantra by which Cloak is directed. Over the past six years, through its associations with massive successes of Air lift (2016), Toilets: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Mangal Mission (2019) to award-winning and critically acclaimed national films such as Rustom (2016), Padman (2018), Chumbak (2017) and commercial wholesalers such as Kesari, Good news (both in 2019) and the biggest success of 2021 Sooryavanshi Cape of Good Films has it all. Cape Town’s groundbreaking films also include Naam Shabana (2017) and Durgamati:The myth (2020), which were featured by strong female protagonists. His films, like Laxmii (2020) and the recently published Atrangi Re (2021), also break new records for the largest number of viewers on OTT platforms. The content of these various content house movies spans genres like no other. Their foray into music video production also struck a chord with Filhall and Wire Room 2 shattering records. Film posters served by Cape of Good Films What stands out from Cape is that there is no face. It’s just a team trying to do what they believe in and want to keep it that way. The feeling comes from the fact that the films we make are bigger than an individual and an entity, and must be preserved that way, shares Bali. The content house now looks forward to delivering sought-after films such as Raksha Bandhan, Ram setu and OMG 2. He enters 2022 with the firm conviction to support and create content that shatters stereotypes, challenges notions and makes audiences more in love with what they’ve always loved about movies! (Disclaimer: Promotional content in partnership)

