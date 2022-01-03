Hollywood actor David Bruhl tells the comedic story behind the portrayal of the enigmatic Niki Lauda in the F1 movie





With the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappens for 2021 over, many have compared it to something beyond Hollywood. While this is true, there was a rivalry that arrived on the big screen – the iconic F1 rivalry shared by Niki Lauda and James Hunt. Unforgettable sports drama, actors Daniel Bruhl and Chris Hemsworth brilliantly capture the polarizing characters of Lauda and Hunt in the movie Rush. However, it was not easy. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Although portraying the fiery and charming Hunt would have been easy for Hemsworth, Lauda was an enigma; a serious man all about sport. So, to really do justice to the legend, Bruhl wanted to know him better, ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad In an old interview, the actor revealed his time in Vienna with the three-time world champion. The actor had insisted on meeting Lauda; even though he was so undiplomatic and I was very scared when I got his first call. Chronicles of Bruhl, It was six in the morning I picked up the phone and he said yes I guess we have to meet now just bring hand luggage to Vienna in case we don’t like each other you can get upset right now. He later revealed that he brought a smile to the Champions’ face, a clear indication that he had passed the test. As a result, he had to go shopping in Vienna! Niki Lauda and James Hunt – defining F1 in the 70s It was truly an amazing glimpse into the different lives of Lauda and Hunt. Plus, it shifts the spotlight from the glamor of F1 to the dangers of sitting behind the wheel. In the era of Drive to Survive, where every season is recognized, the 1976 championship was another big-screen football game. The Austrian in the red hat once commented on this theatrical rivalry. Hunt won his only title by a single point, after Lauda missed two races with injuries from his infamous crash. Despite the circumstances, it was a quarrel that turned into respect. Hunt won the championship after finishing third in a last rainy race at Fuji Speedway. Lauda protested against the race in such bad conditions and therefore abandoned his car after 1 lap. So even though he had the lead, the P3 was enough to give Hunt the point he needed. After the race, the Briton had noted,Quite honestly, I wanted to win the championship and felt I deserved it. But I also felt that Niki deserved to win the championship and I just wish we could share it. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Remembering this, Lauda articulated, it was the nicest comment I have ever heard. We have had a respectful and pleasant relationship, dating back to our days in Formula 3. We trusted each other.Plus, the movie got its seal of approval.So this movie, Rush, is good. It’s 80% correct, with a bit of Hollywood. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Lauda and Hunt had their time, and they had their rivalry. Looking back over the past year, with a season that delivered action in every race, will there ever be a movie for Verstappen and Hamilton? For a rivalry Hollywood might not have understood, the stories were served on a silver platter. Watch this story: How much does an F1 car cost?

