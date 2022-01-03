Patton Oswalt says he and Dave Chappelle disagree over transgender rights and portrayal – The Hollywood Reporter





Patton Oswalt apologizes and shares some thoughts as he discusses his longtime friendship with Dave Chappelle. In a social media post shared Friday night, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after playing at the Seattle Center, Chappelle texted him to come visit her and do a guest set in the arena he was performing in next door. “Why not? I said goodbye to this hellish year with a genius who I started acting with 34 years ago. He works in an arena as if he’s talking to a person and removing their skin. Anyway, I ended the year with a true friend and a deep laugh… can’t ask for much more, ”Oswalt wrote. In one monitoring station, Oswalt gave more information on his New Years Eve article, explaining that he and Chappelle had known each other since they were teenagers and had not seen each other “for a long time.” “He’s a fellow actor, the funniest I’ve ever met. I wanted to post a pic and an IG story about it – so I did. The friend is Dave Chappelle. We’ve been friends for 34 YEARS, ”he wrote. “We did bad and good gigs, open mics and TV recordings. ” Oswalt then took a moment to acknowledge the recent Chappelle controversy in which he was widely criticized for making transphobic comments in his latest Netflix special. The closest. The outcry ultimately inspired a walkout from Netflix employees and allies who took to the streets outside the streamer’s Hollywood offices for a protest. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos later admitted that he had “fucked up” by not being more sensitive to the feelings of Netflix employees about the content. Although he was a longtime friend, Oswalt wrote: “We 100% disagree on transgender rights and representation. I support the rights of trans people – the rights of EVERYBODY – to live safely in the world as themselves. ” Although Oswalt pointed out that he will be “aStill in disagreement “with Chappelle’s position, he does not” believe either that a researcher like him has finished evolving, learning “. “You’ve known someone for so long, see the struggles and the changes, it’s impossible to cut them off. Impossible not to be upbeat and open and to encourage them, ”Oswalt continued, adding that he“ carried a lot of guilt ”after cutting ties with friends who had views that he couldn’t agree with. ‘okay or that had changed in a way he couldn’t. “to live with.” He also explained that he has since felt “friction” from being an LGBTQ ally while being a “staunch friend”. “I am an LGBTQ ally. I am a staunch friend. There are frictions in these traits that I need to reconcile and not leave the feeling of betrayal to ANYBODY else, ”he continued. He then apologized for removing posts in the comment thread of his post with Chappelle, comments he described as “criticism of LGBTQ writers AND shit posts from TERF / anti-trans orcs to looking for clicks and laughs, “as a way to maintain a” nice comment thread. ” “I’m sorry, really sorry, that I didn’t think about the harm this would cause. Or the DEPTH of that hurt… So easy to think that someone ELSE is in need of growth and you are lacking the need in yourself. I will keep trying.

