Shilpa Shetty congratulates Shamita Shetty for breaking through obstacles head-on in Bigg Boss 15: it’s time for you to come home with a trophy





Actress Shilpa Shetty is “extremely proud” of her sister, Shamita Shetty, contestant for Bigg Boss 15, for facing all the obstacles of the reality show. Speaking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a fan-edited video of Shamita inside the Bigg Boss house and said it was “time for her to come home with a trophy.” The video showed Shamita Shetty’s journey so far inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In the video, Shamita argues with other contestants, gets pushed around and pushes others on the show as well. Mardaani’s anthem played in the background of the video. Reposting the video, Shilpa wrote, “She’d rather walk alone in the dark than follow someone else’s shadow. – RG Moon. Watching you face every obstacle, challenge and disagreement is something that makes me feel good. extremely proud of you, Tunki. I love the graceful and tactful way you have handled everything on this trip. “ She added, “And now I know it’s time for you to come home with the trophy! #ShamitasTribe is supporting you, sweetie. Stay strong you got this! @Shamitashetty_official @ sunandashetty10 Video Courtesy: @_itssamia__ #ShamitaShetty # BiggBoss15 #ShamitasArmy #MunkiTunki #amour #gratitude. “ Recently, Shamita received a video call from Shilpa. She told Bigg Boss 15 host actor Salman Khan that it has never happened in our lives that Shamita and I have been so far apart for so long. I haven’t seen her for six months. The sisters had tears in their eyes when they were called. She told Shamita, I don’t want you to cry. I control. We have to be each other’s strength, right? She also added: For me, Shamita is already a winner. I am so proud to be Shamita Shetty’s sister. Read also | Bigg Boss 15: Salman yells at Shamita; it breaks down and storms out. look Shamita is currently one of the candidates for Bigg Boss 15. Besides Shamita, other members of the Bigg Boss house also include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Last year, in July, Shamita took part in Bigg Boss OTT. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 3 but quit halfway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to businessman Raj Kundra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/shilpa-shetty-lauds-shamita-shetty-for-taking-hurdles-head-on-in-bigg-boss-15-time-for-you-to-come-home-with-trophy-101641122188910.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos