Bollywood film releases in 2022 – Films Rediff.com

2021 hardly saw any big screen releases, thanks to theaters shutting down for most of the year due to the pandemic.

This year was set to start off with a bang, with the biggest release of 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Unfortunately, with the upsurge in COVID cases and the closure of Delhi cinemas, this has been postponed.

Bollywood is ready with its theatrical release lineup, but it remains to be seen if we can get to see those movies in theaters this year.

Joginder Tuteja lists major film releases in a three-part special.

Prithviraj

Release Date: January 21

It was Akshay Kumar who brought audiences back to cinema in 2021 with Sooryavanshi and this is likely to happen again with his other film, the teaser of which has already been released.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Prithviraj was shot on a gigantic scale.

History will see Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar make her Bollywood debut.

Attack

Release Date: January 28

One of the greatest films that John Abraham has worked on.

A full-fledged action thriller with a sci-fi angle, Attack is slated for release in January.

The teaser came out and his promotion had to go full steam ahead.

But with John and his wife Priya Runchal having tested positive for COVID-19, we are waiting to see if John and co-producer Pen Movies, who is associated with Attack also chooses to postpone the release to a different date.

Shabaash Mithu

Release Date: February 4

Taapsee Pannu had an eventful year 2021 with two OTT versions, Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi rocket.

She’s hoping for a theatrical release with Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the life of cricket legend Mithali Raj.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Release Date: February 18

Originally scheduled to arrive the same day as RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi was postponed to February 18.

This makes sense because both films star Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

A film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this one should be a hard-hitting drama

Bachchan Pandey

Release Date: March 4

An action comedy, Bachchan Pandey should be a riot, with Akshay Kumar uniting with Arshad Warsi.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez are the main ladies.

shamshera

Release Date: March 18

The last time Ranbir Kapoor hit theaters was four years ago.

It was also his biggest blockbuster, Sanju.

Now, Yash Raj Films has announced a ‘theatrical premiere’ release for shamshera, a film that takes place during the dacoit era.

While nothing has been revealed about the movie yet, it looks like it’s a powerful movie with Sanjay Dutt returning as the villain.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Release Date: March 25

Kartik Aaryan closed the year on a high note with its “designed for OTT” release Dhamaka and is now preparing for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Had things turned out well in 2021, Anees Bazmee’s sequel to the 2007 horror comedy would have released The Last Diwali.

The film stars Kiara Advani with Tabu.

Anek

Release Date: March 31

Ayushmann Khurranna finds her Article 15 Director Anubhav Sinha for Anek.

This time the drama takes place in the northeast and would be an intense interpretation of India’s socio-political position in certain regions.

Dhaakad

Release Date: April 8

Of a politician dressed in a sari Thalaïvie, Kangana Ranaut transforms into a mercenary armed with machine guns in Dhaakad.

This film was also targeting a Diwali 2021 release, but had to be pushed forward when theaters were slow to reopen.

Produced by Sohail Maklai, this one is said to be an artist styled by advertiser-turned-filmmaker Razneesh Razy Ghai.

Arjun Rampal returns to the stage as a stylish villain.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Release Date: April 14

The only Khan movie with a release date, Laal Singh Chaddha was moved from Christmas 2020 to Christmas 2021, then to Valentine’s Day 2022, to land at Vaisakhi 2022.

Aamir Khan has gone out of his way to make her a true cinematic marvel and with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the main lady, stocks have only increased for this official remake of Forrest Gump.