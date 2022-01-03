No Way Home Continues To Dominate The Box Office To Surpass $ 600 Million In North America





LOS ANGELES – Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to loosen its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, topped the national box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $ 52.7 million over the New Year’s holidays, bringing its national total to $ 609 million. It extends an epic streak for Spidey’s latest adventure, which continues to generate the kind of ticket sales one might have expected before the pandemic. No other blockbuster has been able to reach similar box office heights, at least in the United States and Canada. After “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the next highest-grossing tent pole from the Covid-19 era is Disney and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with $ 224 million at stake. National level. With no real competition until Paramount’s spooky sequel “Scream,” the fifth installment in the slasher series, opens on January 14, Holland’s watchful teenager will continue to rake the dough. For non-superhero lovers, or perhaps those who have seen “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in theaters more than once, the animated musical “Sing 2” from Universal and Illumination has had another relatively strong weekend. The film, which features a star-voice cast of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and more, earned $ 19.6 million in 3,892 theaters between Friday and Sunday, down just 12% from at its beginnings. Since hitting the big screen before Christmas, the much-loved “Sing 2” has generated an impressive (for times of pandemic) $ 89.6 million. To illustrate the headwinds that films that aren’t in the superhero genre always face, the 2016 original film “Sing” sold significantly more tickets, ultimately bringing in US $ 270 million and US $ 634 million. dollars in the world. Elsewhere at the domestic box office, there wasn’t much to … sing about. Disney’s “The King’s Man” and the 20th Century, a prequel to the extended “Kingsmen” cinematic universe, landed in third place with $ 4.5 million from 3,180 theaters. That’s only 24% below the inaugural weekend ticket sales, however, its box office receipts weren’t that strong initially. So far, the spy comedy has grossed $ 19.5 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, “The King’s Man” added an additional $ 14.1 million from 22 overseas markets, bringing its global total to just $ 47.8 million. At No. 4, Lionsgate’s sports drama “American Underdog” earned $ 3.9 million at 2,813 locations, bringing its North American total to $ 14.9 million. The inspirational film about Kurt Warner’s unlikely rise to a two-time NFL champion was adopted by audiences (at least, those who went to see the film), with an “A +” CinemaScore. Unfortunately, good ratings from moviegoers don’t translate into the type of word-of-mouth needed to sell tickets. “The Matrix Resurrections” fell to fifth place, picking up $ 3.5 million on 3,552 locations over the weekend while playing on HBO Max. This is a 67% drop since it opened, by far the biggest drop in the top 15 at the domestic box office. The fourth “Matrix” movie, once again starring Keanu Reeves as stylish cybercriminal Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, is the final Warner Bros. movie. (for now) to air on HBO Max the same day it debuts in theaters. The studio’s strategy of simultaneously streaming its entire 2021 roster may have boosted notoriety for HBO Max, which had a lackluster launch in 2020, but it dramatically reduced ticket sales for every movie released on the big screen. . Other notable top 10 releases included Disney’s “West Side Story”, which pocketed $ 2.1 million from 2,690 sites. In total, the remake of director Steven Spielberg’s classic musical only grossed $ 29.6 million in North America and $ 47 million globally, a disastrous result considering the acclaimed film cost $ 100. millions of dollars to produce.

