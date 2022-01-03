Jr NTR reveals SS Rajamouli kept flies in fridge while doing Makkhi, director says his driver got mad at the movie





Before Baahubali made him a household name across India, SS director Rajamoulis’ previous foray into the north had been by Makkhi – the Hindi dubbed version of his 2012 Telugu film Eega. In the most recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the stars of his latest film – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – revealed a surprising fact related to this film, that the director kept flies in his refrigerator to study them. Rajamouli had accompanied the cast of his next film RRR – Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt – on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the episode, Jr NTR revealed that at one point Rajamouli kept flies in his fridge. When you opened the fridge there were more flies than food, he joked. When a puzzled Kapil asked the reason for this, Ram Charan explained that he hibernated them so that he could study them properly. It was when he was doing Makkhi. Rajamouli simply smiled and nodded in agreement. Flies go into hibernation – a kind of deep sleep – in cold weather. Rajamouli apparently used this state to study them to ensure that his depiction of the fly in his film was anatomically correct. Hearing this, Kapil joked, Aap sab ko band kar dete ho (You lock everyone up). When you made Makkhi, you locked the flies in the fridge. When you did Baahubali, you locked Prabhas in Film City for five years. Rajamouli also revealed that his driver thought he was crazy doing Makkhi. My car driver got very angry because I am making a movie on the fly. He said, have you gone mad? Forget those flies and cockroaches, why can’t you make movies with human beings? he said. Read also : RRR: SS Rajamouli Says He Won’t Fool Audiences As He Shares Details About Alia Bhatt And Ajay Devgns Roles Eega, which starred Nani, Sudeep and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The southern versions of the film met with great commercial success, but the Hindi version fell short of expectations. Despite this, the film won 100 crores in the world. The next release of Rajamoulis RRR was scheduled to hit screens on January 7, but the release has been postponed indefinitely due to the increase in Omicron cases in the country. Along with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. there: 10

