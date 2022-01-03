Today’s Crossword: Was 1939 Hollywood’s Best Year? Watch these movies and decide …







The Wizard of Oz was one of the first children’s books adapted for cinema and was an immediate success.

The 1930s were a momentous time in Hollywood history, its golden age. In fact, the year 1939, in particular, is considered the best year in Hollywood and the best in movie history. Click start to play today’s crossword puzzle and identify key movies and stars from the decade. The experimentation of the previous decades paid off in the 1930s, and the studios went out of their way to create as many films as they could, before the outbreak of WWII. With better production equipment, better public relations, films moving from silent to talkies, and technicolor taking precedence over black-and-white films, audiences needed little encouragement to keep up. rush to the movies. Here are some headlines from Hollywood’s biggest year, 1939, you can’t miss: 1. Gone with the Wind A picture of Gone with the Wind

It is one of the most controversial, highest paid and most recognized films in Hollywood. The American classic, starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh and Olivia de Havilland, grossed 390 million dollars (1.4 billion Dh), which, in today’s money, would represent 3.7 billion dollars (13 , 5 billion Dh) no other film, even today, comes close. Despite its praise, the film is known to excuse possession of slaves and portray black people as ignorant and uneducated. 2. The Wizard of Oz It was one of the first children’s books adapted for the cinema and was an immediate success. Renowned for its practical effects, it was the most expensive production of the American studio MGM at the time. With memorable songs like Somewhere Over the Rainbow, it quickly became a pop culture classic that is still beloved today. 3. Mr. Smith goes to Washington Photo of Mr Smith goes to Washington

The humanism of Frank Capras and the career-changing performance of actor Jimmy Stewart make this political comedy drama unforgettable for its message of hope to a nation jaded by dirty politics. With universal themes that appeal to people’s moral sense and give hope against despair, the film remains a revered classic. 4. The heights of Wuthering A still from Wuthering Heights

Emily Brontë’s novel turns into a piercing on-screen love story in this star from Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon. It was one of the first films to use the era’s all-new technology deep-focus photography, creating a depth of field that drew audiences straight into the story. Even though the main actors hated each other off-camera, their portrayal of suffering and love, through the characters of Heathcliff and Catherine Linton, is iconic. 5. diligence A still from Stagecoach

This unpretentious film propelled actor John Wayne to fame and set up the western genre for success. Throwing a mix of abrasive characters together, it has everything you’d expect from sheriffs, outlaws, and a shootout. The film was nominated for an Oscar and marked the beginning of director John Ford’s enduring legacy in the Western film genre. Have you watched any of these classics? Play today’s crossword puzzle and tell us at [email protected]

