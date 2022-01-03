Some Delco Schools Go Virtual As COVID Numbers Rise – Delco Times





The New Year will see a number of Delaware County schools revert to virtual education as the Omicron variant impacts school staff. Penn Delco School District officials alerted families Sunday night that Sun Valley High School would be vvirtual learning from Monday to Wednesday due to COVID-related understaffing. Positive cases are on the rise in Delaware County with an average of 1,038 new cases per day over the past two weeks according to the New York Times case tracker. William Penn School District officials announced Saturday the district would be virtual for the week of Jan 3-7 regarding safety and limited supply of test kits William Penn’s superintendent Dr Eric Becoats wrote in a letter to parents that the increase in COVID incidences and positivity rates, combined with the limited supply of test kits, has made the district cautious about how to move forward to support the health and safety of students and staff. We also learned during the winter break that a number of teachers, staff and bus drivers are under segregation or quarantine orders, Becoats said. With the increasing positivity rates in the district and county, it would be extremely difficult to provide an effective and safe learning environment. The neighborhood offers breakfasts for families. Upper Darby Superintendent Dr Daniel McGarry has announced that the Beverly Hills Middle School will go virtual for Monday. The district will continue to monitor the situation. In the Wallingford Swarthmore School District The superintendent, Dr Wagner Marseille, said the schools would open in person; However, the district is monitoring cases as the positive numbers have increased exponentially over the holidays and they expect the numbers to continue to rise in the first two weeks of the month.

