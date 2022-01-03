Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla buys Audi Q2 premium SUV





Bollywood actor Saurabh Shukla, known for his roles in films like Jolly LLB, Barfi, PK, Slumdog Millionaire, bought himself a new car. It is an Audi Q2 luxury SUV. The images were shared by the dealership on social media platforms. In the photos we can see a white Audi Q2. Saurabh also received gifts from the Audi dealership and he also celebrated by cutting a cake. He can be seen taking delivery of the premium SUV. It is still unclear which variant Saurabh opted for. Before that, Saurabh had been seen in a Mahindra XUV500 SUV. So, we can say that Saurabh prefers SUVs to sedans. The Q2 is currently the most affordable vehicle in the Audi lineup. It is also the smallest SUV in its range. The price of Q2 starts at Rs. 34.99 lakhs ex-showroom and goes up to Rs. 48.89 lakhs ex-showroom. Also read: 5 cars launched early next year: Maruti Suzuki Baleno until 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Although it is a luxury vehicle, the Q2 is offered in a wide variety of variations. There are Standard, Premium, Premium I, Premium II and Technology. You can also get the Standard variant with a panoramic sunroof. It is only offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. The engine produces 190 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that drives all four wheels. If you find the numbers familiar, it’s because the same engine is used on Skoda Octavia, Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Skoda Kodiaq. The Q2 can reach 100 km / h in 6.5 seconds and has a top speed of 228 km / h. Five driving modes are also offered. There are Comfort, Dynamic, Auto, Individual and Efficiency. Audi Q2 rivals Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 and BMW X1. But the Q2 is significantly more affordable than its competitors. It always comes with loads of equipment. The SUV comes with progressive steering, LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, headlamp washers, LED tail lights with sequential turn signals, multi-function steering wheel, ambient lighting, dual-zone air conditioning, a panel digital dashboard and infotainment system In addition, there are 17-inch alloy rims, brushed aluminum on the dashboard, heated exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 8 speakers, rear parking camera, parking sensors. front and rear parking, an electronic parking brake and aluminum scuff plates. Audi has sold the first batch of its electric vehicles Audi has introduced two electric vehicles to the Indian market. There is an e-Tron electric SUV and an e-Tron GT. Both vehicles are sold out for January 2022, and Audi has already started accepting reservations for the remainder of 2022. Both vehicles are imported as CBU or Completely Built units. For this reason, their price is quite high. The e-Tron SUV starts at Rs. 99.99 lakhs ex-showroom and goes up to Rs. 1.18 crores ex-showroom. It competes with Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace. The Audi e-Tron GT is a four-door electric sports car. So, it is quite convenient. The e-Tron GT is priced at Rs. 1.79 crore ex-showroom and RS e-Tron GT is priced at Rs. 2.04 crore ex-showroom. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who is also the Audi India brand ambassador also owns a blue colored e-Tron GT and a red colored e-Tron GT. Also Read: 10 DC Design Cars and How They Look In The REAL World: From Maruti Swift To Mahindra XUV500

