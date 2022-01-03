Connect with us

Destiny Daily Readings – West Virginia Downloadable Entertainment Library Initiative

Destiny Daily Readings – West Virginia Downloadable Entertainment Library Initiative – OverDrive















Best-selling author TD Jakes brings a portable volume of daily affirmations and meditations for those who need to break distracting habits and achieve their destiny.

For fans of destiny, Bishop TD Jakes shares short and powerful messages to inspire readers to discover and appreciate God’s purpose for their lives every day. The message of fate will inspire readers to pay more attention to the structure of their lives and to achieve their highest God-given aspirations. DESTINY DAILY READINGS helps readers stay focused and shows readers that fate guides us through life’s many ups and downs. This uplifting devotion will help everyone learn to take the lead in their own lives and stay determined, one day at a time.

