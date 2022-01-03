Destiny Daily Readings – West Virginia Downloadable Entertainment Library Initiative









× More titles may be available for you. Log in to view the full collection. Best-selling author TD Jakes brings a portable volume of daily affirmations and meditations for those who need to break distracting habits and achieve their destiny. For fans of destiny, Bishop TD Jakes shares short and powerful messages to inspire readers to discover and appreciate God’s purpose for their lives every day. The message of fate will inspire readers to pay more attention to the structure of their lives and to achieve their highest God-given aspirations. DESTINY DAILY READINGS helps readers stay focused and shows readers that fate guides us through life’s many ups and downs. This uplifting devotion will help everyone learn to take the lead in their own lives and stay determined, one day at a time. Details

Editor: Words of Faith Kindle Book

ISBN: 9781455535569

Release Date: October 6, 2015 OverDrive Reading

ISBN: 9781455535569

File size: 969 KB

Release Date: October 6, 2015 EPUB ebook

ISBN: 9781455535569

File size: 969 KB

Release Date: October 6, 2015

Creators



Formats

Kindle Book OverDrive Reading EPUB ebook

Languages



Comments

