John Abraham to Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and more, 10 Bollywood celebrities recently tested positive for Covid-19





First published on January 3, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

The novel coronavirus has seen an increase in the daily number of positive cases reported in India. Here are 10 Bollywood celebrities who recently tested positive for the virus. Image: Instagram A horde of celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19, with John Abraham being the most recent on the list. The numbers have particularly increased in the past month, since India saw a sudden spike in reporting of Covid-19 cases, including the new variant of the virus, Omicron. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor and more, several Bollywood celebrities have contracted the virus. Take a look at 10 celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 since December 2021. Image: Instagram John Abraham: Taking to Instagram early Monday morning, John Abraham said he had contracted the virus. Satyamev Jayate 2 actor said he met a person three days ago, and it was later that the actor learned the person was Covid-19. And now John has also tested positive for Covid-19. His wife Priya has also turned positive for Convid-19. Image: Instagram Image: Instagram Nora Fatehi: Kusu Kusu’s daughter, Nora Fatehi, also tested positive for the virus recently. On the work side, Nora was seen facing Guru Randhawa in her latest Dance Meri Rani music video. Nora also made headlines last year regarding the Sukesh Chandrasekar extortion case. Image: Instagram Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of December. The report of the Covid-19 actresses was first confirmed by the BMC. She was accused of violating Covid-19 standards by the BMC. Image: Instagram Image: Instagram Anshula Kapoor: Along with Arjun Kapoor, the actor’s younger brother, Anshula Kapoor, also contracted the virus. She is also currently recovering from the virus. Image: Instagram Amrita Arora: Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister of Malaika Aroras, actor Amrita Arora has also tested positive for Covid-19. Similar to Kareena, the BMC alleged that Amrita also violated covid standards by attending multiple parties. Image: Instagram Shanaya Kapoor: Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has taken to Instagram to let her followers know that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Image: Instagram Maheep Kapoor: Shanaya Kapoor’s mom Maheep Kapoor also tested positive for Covid-19 in December last month. The mother-daughter has now recovered well from the virus. Image: Instagram Seema Khan: Sohail Kans wife Seema Khan and their 10-year-old son were both positive. Seema, Maheep and others are said to have attended a private dinner at the residence of filmmaker Karan Johars, after which they tested positive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/gallery/entertainment/john-abraham-to-mrunal-thakur-nora-fatehi-and-more-10-bollywood-stars-turned-covid-19-positive-recently-drb-r54dex

