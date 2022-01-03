Entertainment
Cobra Kai actor revealed he practices a religion that predicts the future
Xolo Mariduea is an actor who has gained enormous popularity in recent years for playing Miguel, the young karate apprentice of the successful series Cobra Kai, a few days ago, they premiered their fourth season on Netflix. Now, after learning more about the 20-year-old artist, his followers have learned that practice a religion called Ifa, which, among others, includes techniques for predicting the future.
The actor who brings to life Miguel, a central figure in the history of Cobra Kai, I was born in Lost, California, United States, but has Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian roots, according to what he reports the Mexican medium Sensation. Indeed, in the production of Netflix, the mother of the young karate fighter is from Ecuador.
And probably the Latin origins of Mariduea determined their faith. Is it that the religion he confessed to practicing, called Ifa, also known as a variant of the santera, is a cult that came to America -especially in Cuba- through the African slaves. More precisely, from the Yoruba tribe, an ethnic group that is in the current territory of Nigeria.
The interpreter informed his followers on the Twitter network of his religion, in response to a user who asked him if he was a Muslim. In reality, I am not a Muslim (I practice the Ifa tradition), but I appreciate and respect the teachings of the prophet, he writes Mariduea in a short article in which he clarified what his faith was.
According to the aforementioned Mexican media reports, the Ifa religion arrived in America during the time of African slavery and took root, especially in Cuba and Brazil. Different ethnic groups came to these countries and different religious rulers were released. Some beliefs have kept their rites more attached to the original, and others joined the Christian religion brought to the continent by the Spaniards and formed a most syncretic body of beliefs.
The word Ifa refers to the mystical character Ifa u Orunmila, whom the Yoruba regard as the deity of wisdom and intellectual development, according to what reports on this religion the official Unesco site. Indeed, this international entity considered in 2005 as part of the Intangible heritage of humanity the system of divination that the practitioners of this cult have.
According to Unesco, this system to predict the future uses a large body of texts and mathematical formulas, and is practiced in Yoruba communities and in the African region of the Americas and the Caribbean.
Sifa Divination It does not depend on a person who has mysterious or prophetic powers, but on a system of signs which are interpreted by a fortune teller., the priest Ifa or babalawo, literally the father of the priest. The Ifa divination system is applied whenever an important individual or collective decision needs to be made, explains the official Unesco website.
The religion he practices Xolo Mariduea uses a literary corpus for divination called Odu, which consists of 256 parts subdivided into verses who are called, in turn, which are considered the most important part of Ifa divination, and are sung by priests in poetic language. These verses reflect the history, language, beliefs, worldview of the Yoruba and also contemporary social issues, reports Unesco.
Unfortunately, the international entity page also realizes that the divinatory practices of the Ifa are in sharp decline. Yoruba youth and people lose interest in practicing and consulting the Ifa divination system, which is accompanied by a growing intolerance towards traditional divination systems in general, recalls UNESCO.
The practice of the Ifa religion, which he shares with his family, is not the only identity trait of Mariduea linked to its origins. In an interview with the American media Shine, the young performer also said that his name, Xolo, is a word from the Nhuatl language, from the Mexican original, and means Dog Star or Sirius, which is the brightest star in the constellation of Orine.
