BTS’s Suga Responds After Big Hit Music Confirms His ‘Full Recovery’ From Covid-19: ‘Out Of Quarantine’





BTS member Suga has “fully recovered” from Covid-19, more than a week after testing positive for the virus, K-pop group agency Big Hit Music confirmed on Monday. Taking to Weverse, Big Hit Music released a statement saying his quarantine ended at noon Monday. He added that the rapper will be able to “resume his daily activities”. The statement read: “Hello, this is Big Hit Music, we would like to inform you that BTS member Suga has fully recovered from Covid-19 and his quarantine ended as of today at noon, Jan 3. Suga, who had received home treatment for ten days from Friday, December 24, is now able to resume his daily activities. Suga did not show any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recovering while recovering. resting at home. “We would like to thank all of the fans who have shown concern for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome Covid-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority. , and to follow health care guidelines vigilantly. Thank you, ”the statement concluded. Within half an hour, Suga also shared an article on Weverse letting fans know about his health. As translated by BTS Weverse on Instagram, he wrote, “Released from quarantine! (smiley face emoji). “ Reacting to his post, fans dropped posts on Weverse welcoming the news. One person wrote: “Yes finally. “I love you so much, Min. Please always be safe,” commented another. “Yeah, that’s great,” said another fan. “Welcome my love,” wrote another person. Last week, Suga shared his first post after contracting the coronavirus. He wrote on Weverse: “I’m doing really well (smiley emojis). Please don’t worry too much!” Big Hit Music had shared a statement from Weverse informing that Suga had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 24 during his self-quarantine “after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday December 23”. He also added: “Suga completed his second round of Covid-19 vaccination at the end of August and has no symptoms to date. He currently administers personal care at home as directed by health authorities. Suga, who had a number of personal commitments in the United States during official leave from BTS, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the United States and had started his self-quarantine after passing the PCR test on his return to Korea. results during quarantine, and there was no contact with other members. “ Read also | BTS’s Suga shares first post since testing positive for Covid-19, provides update on fan health A day after that, BTS members RM and Jin had also tested positive for Covid-19. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have returned from the United States after their concert in Los Angeles last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/bts-suga-reacts-after-big-hit-music-confirms-his-full-recovery-from-covid-19-released-from-quarantine-101641196919215.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos