‘A Quick 5’ with Regan Linton, actor in Change Agent at Arena Stage

Regan Linton, actor

I vividly remember the Cuban Missile Crisis, the height of the Cold War and the struggle for civil rights in the early 1960s. The first is indelibly etched in my brain due to fear. nuclear war and the second touches my soul because of the profound social changes it has had on our nation and much of humanity. We’ve all heard of the heroes JFK, RFK, MLK and many more. We also remember the villains (at least from the perspective of an American girl who grew up in New York) Khrushchev, Castro, and Wallace. As part of their Power Plays series, Arena Stage is delighted to present Change Agent by Tony Award-nominated Tony Award-nominated Craig Lucas (who is also a director) for An American in Paris and Light in the Piazza. The play imagines the conversations of some of the most influential people and leaders of this era.

Appearing in the cast are Andrea Abello, Renea S. Brown, Regan Linton, Tony Nam, Jeffrey Omura, Kathryn Tkel and Luis Vega. Wilson Chin is the set designer, Alejo Vietti is the costume designer, Cha See is the lighting designer, Caite Hevner is the projection designer and Broken Chord is responsible for the original music and sound design.

Regan Lintonis made her Arena Stage debut after five years as Artistic Director at the Phamaly Theater Company in Denver, CO. Regional actor credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime; Safe at Home; Animateat Mixed Blood Theater (MN); Much Ado About NothingandSecret Love in Peach Blossom Landat Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Marginaliaat Denver Center for the Performing Arts; Blood and Giftsat La Jolla Playhouse; Into the Woods, Man of La Mancha, Side Show and Urinetownat Phamaly and A Madrigal Operaat Boston Court (CA). She is the co-director of the imperfect documentary(2021) on disabled theater actors. She holds an MFA in Acting, UC San Diego, and an MSW from the University of Denver. Regan lives with a spinal cord injury.

Can you tell our readers a bit about yourself?

I was born and raised in Denver, CO (go Broncos), lived in Los Angeles, Oregon, Montana, and recently completed five years as artistic director of the Phamaly Theater Company in Denver. I moved to Alexandria, Virginia in December to be closer to my family and start a new chapter. I’m a lover of travel, noodles, language, human observation, soccer, Taoist and Stoic philosophy, and black humor. Oh, and assyrtiko wine. During COVID, I co-directed a documentary called Imperfect (2021) about professional theater performers with disabilities who produce the musical Chicago. It is currently enjoying great success on the film festival circuit.

Do you find that being a theater artist with a disability presents special barriers that others may not realize?

I grew up as an athlete and an artist, but not as a disabled person. I never broke a bone until I was in a car crash in college at the age of 20 and suffered a T-4 competitive spinal cord injury, that left me paralyzed from the chest down. After I got hurt, the world basically told me that my life was over. Fortunately, I had great support from family and rehabilitation professionals who couldn’t believe it. I discovered Phamaly, a company of disabled actors in Denver. By working with them, I transformed my perspective of myself and what was possible in my new rolling body. I am now a passionate advocate for inclusion in the arts, because every human being has artistic potential. Those of us with a disability have a natural entry point to creativity because disability is a naturally creative existence, there is rarely a roadmap to follow for the adventures we encounter, and we must forge it. ourselves. Disability is not an inherent deficit, it is just a different way of getting around the world that can expand understanding of everything, if we allow it. The world of theater, as well as cinema, television and the world of the non-disabled as a whole, still has a long way to go in reframe disability not as an unfortunate circumstance, but as a culture, an identity and a life. proud creative asset. Change begins with representation in the audience, on stage, behind the scenes and in leadership, which is why I am grateful whenever I have the opportunity to take the stage as a performer and share. my art.

What was your favorite role?

I love to play humans who are witty and explore the perspectives of human existence, often while living in the vulnerability of disorder because we all experience disorder, right ?! One of my favorites was Little Becky Two Shoes in Urinetown: The Musical. She’s a pregnant woman who smokes, drinks and is tired of paying to talk about a mess. One of my dream roles is Winnie in Becketts Happy Days, who spends the entire room stuck in a mound while trying to navigate the day’s activities and resist killing herself.

What made you want to participate in this Power Play?

A fluke brought me to this room. I was asked to do a virtual reading of it during COVID, and I discovered a fascinating story about a figure in history who, like so many forces of good, has been lost or erased. In a world where we are faced with the growing amplification of cynicism and negativity, I think it is so crucial to tell the stories of people who continue (d) to push for the good in the world. I remind myself daily that the second we lose hope, optimism, faith and confidence, that’s when The Man won. So, I hope that telling this story with Craig Lucas and Arena, and returning to the theater with living humans to share a common space and time, will be a small part of a positive change in the future.

You are too young to remember the Cuban Missile Crisis. What have you learned from that time thanks to this play?

My, it was a complicated and difficult time. I often think about how annoying it must have been to be faced with major events that constantly made everything around you unstable and uncertain, with so many veils of secrecy. (Thank goodness there was no social media or infotainment. It would have put the world on the brink!) And yet life went on. The world got away with brave humans who thought beyond themselves to make sacrifices for the good of mankind. I think we could all learn from the lessons of the time about the devastating effects of fear and mistrust, and resist the fear triggers that are constantly planted around us. Mandela and FDR were certainly right in their bits of wisdom: courage is not the absence of fear, but triumph over it. The only thing we have to fear is the fear itself.

Change Agent will perform at Arena Stage at Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle, 1101 Sixth Street SW, Washington, DC 20024, from January 21, 2022 to March 6, 2022. For more information on this play, visit this page link and for tickets. For more information on Arena Stage, visit their website. For more information on Ms. Linton, visit her website.