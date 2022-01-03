Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Happy New Year’ message leaves fans in shock





Bombay: One of the most talented and talented actors in Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput left this world on June 14, 2020, creating a great void in the industry that can never be filled again. He was found dead at his home on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. His untimely demise has left his millions of fans heartbroken. On January 1, Sushant fans were shocked, surprised and numb after a message from the actor Facebook the page appeared. But soon after reading the post, fans understood that the New Year’s wish came from the actors’ late sister Shweta Singh Kirti. The message was: “I wish everyone a Happy New Year and the best of everything. Here is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing you all on behalf of Bhais. The post went wildly viral on social media. Dozens of his fans and followers rang in the comments section and expressed their love for the late actor. Oh my god my heart skipped a beat, wrote one of the fans. Another social media user commented: For a moment, I was surprised. We miss you Sushant. A fan also thanked Shweta Singh Kirti and wrote: Thanks Shweta di for posting a Happy New Year to the SSRains family and others in our beloved Sushant Bhai account. No one will forget Sushant and he will be alive in everyone’s heart forever. For a second, I thought Sushant was back… I still think what happened was a dream… but… Happy New Year, I miss you Sushant singh., You are always remembered, wrote another fan of Sushants. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey from a successful TV actor in Pavitra Rishta to a popular movie star had been incredible. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013 and went on to appear in films like Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Raabta, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others. Sushant was last seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, whom he had completed before his death.

