New Town Players director plans outreach to increase stakeholder interest

Town Players has found success under the leadership of its new director Renee Scriver.

In November, Scriver helped the people of Watertown hone their acting skills in his first play, the sold-out performance of “Sorry! Wrong Chimney!” Now, she’s gearing up to spark another laughter thanks to the hard work and dedication of local actresses in the feature film “Always aBridesmaid,” which is due to perform on stage February 22-27.

In June, Scriver began her role as a director, but she has a long history with the playhouse. She performed in plays throughout her teenage years and as a young adult. She joined the board of directors in 2018.

But, before the opportunity arose for her to bring her directing talent to the theater, the pandemic struck and many things in her life had drastically changed.

“The universe has led me in this direction,” Scriver said. “I have owned Book Zealot for 12 years. Then the pandemic hit, and my property manager wanted to increase my rent.”

Book Zealot has since moved to the Hawker’s Market at 109 Ninth Ave. SE, relieving her of some of the burden of owning a small business.

The changing size and demand for her business has meant that she has had the opportunity to focus entirely on the players in the city. She applied for the director position, and in June 2021, she took on the role and quickly began to breathe new life into the performance hall.

“When I graduated from high school in 1994, it was difficult to get a part in a play at Town Players,” Scriver said. “They would have two days of auditions and 30 to 40 people would show up.”

The level of interest in being part of a play has fallen since then, she said. Only four people came to audition in the upcoming play, and she remains a short actress to play the role of a young woman.

“For many years people forgot about Town Players,” Scriver said.

This is something she is determined to change by reaching out to the community through social media.

“It’s a huge commitment to be in a play, but it’s a lot of fun,” Scriver said. “I know there are tons of talent in Watertown, and I would love to see them come and share the experience.”

Comedy is a volunteer position, but it is a fun and rewarding position that can create friendships while developing skills that the individual can use in other facets of life.

“Since we haven’t played a piece for a long time, the opening night of ‘Sorry! Bad Chimney!’ in November it was like a reunion. The audience hugged and I heard comments about not seeing each other for so long, “Scriver said.

Her first play as a new director also inspired others to audition. One of the actresses from the upcoming “Always Bridesmaid” has been encouraged to join her friends and family. While another uses repetition as a way to help overcome the loss of her husband to Alzheimer’s disease.

Scriver’s dedication to his actors made his plays a success.

“As a director of a play, you have to put on several hats. I do the set, I know how to program the lights, I set the stage and I select the actors,” said Scriver. “As a director you have to encourage your actors and help them overcome any blockages in their performance. You have to make it fun so people don’t feel like it’s another job. Nobody wants to. work all day to get in and work piecemeal again. “

Scriver selects upcoming shows. She currently has three comedies selected for this year. The number of people needed limits the pieces she can select, as the audition numbers are not where Scriver would like to see them.

“These are all comedies. People like to laugh, not cry,” she said.

However, she tries to find touring groups so that new shows with seasoned professional actors can come and provide entertainment. This is especially useful during the summer months when it is even more difficult to find premises to audition.

Improvements to the building and the stage are also underway. The washrooms have already been renovated, but Scriver hopes to replace the flooring and rugs in the lobby and perform computer system upgrades for stage lighting and sound. Many of these improvements are made possible through grants, which it actively seeks.

One of those grants comes from the South Dakota Arts Council, which will provide the means to broadcast the shows live. The public will be able to pay for a ticket online and stream the show live from the comfort of their own homes.

“It’s so crazy that the world is so big, yet there are so many universal pushes in the right direction,” Scriver said.